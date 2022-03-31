Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle with Moving Tribute on Anniversary of Rapper's Death: 'Loving You'

Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle was 33 when he was fatally shot outside his apparel store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the actress shared a photo of Hussle smiling on the three-year anniversary of his death.

"Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After," London, 37, captioned the post with a blue heart emoji. "Long Live The King Ermias Asghedom Hussle Man."

She also shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of the two together to mark the anniversary of Hussle's death. One photo featured two hands apart with texts written across that read, "I may not see you but I feel you in the moon and the stars and the seasons always changing. Telling me though I may seem alone that you never really left."

During an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose this month, London opened up about how she's coped with life's trials and tribulations, three years since the death of Hussle.

"When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," the actress told host Shetty. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."

On Aug. 15 of last year, London marked what would have been Hussle's 36th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday My King! I Love You Today and Forever Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor," she wrote at the time, adding, "Kross reminded me that you are '36' like me. 💙✨ 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."