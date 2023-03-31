Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 4th Anniversary of His Death: 'Nothing Was Ever the Same'

Lauren London is honoring Nipsey Hussle with a heartfelt tribute on the fourth anniversary of his death.

London and Hussle dated for five years before welcoming their son Kross Ermias, now 6. At age 33, Hussle was murdered outside his apparel store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. (His killer was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison.)

Alongside two black and white images of the rapper, the actress wrote on Instagram, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned….Holding on to ancient wisdom, but the pain is the pain, and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom, I Love You."

The You People star, 38, also shared an image of Hussle on her Instagram Story, writing, "I Love You."

She ended the tribute by quoting sacred texts of Baha'i, which read, "To consider that after the death of the body, the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage, this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell, it reaches a paradise of delights because, for the thankful birds, there is no paradise greater than freedom."

London, who is also mom to 13-year-old son Kameron Samuel Ari, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne, received support from many of her friends and followers after sharing her tribute.

lauren london/Instagram

Cedric the Entertainer took to the post's comment section to write, "God Bless 🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾💯💯💯❤️," while Taraji P. Henson added, "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾sending you all of the love and prayers, sis 💙💙💙"

As the anniversary of the late rapper's death approached, London opened up on a January episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about how she's coped since the tragedy.

"I also don't want to give a misconception that I'm at peace and I'm walking around on a cloud," London told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein. "I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm like angry about it. And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else."

"And I wish he was here, so it's really a choice," London continued. "And so I'm making a choice every day, but I don't wanna give off this perception that you know, 'Oh, everything's all flowers...' But I think if you make the choice and that you're intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh."

Last year, Hussle was immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard on Aug. 15. The ceremony was held on what would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday.