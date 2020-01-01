Lauren London Looks Back at Her Last New Year's Eve with Nipsey Hussle Before He Was Killed

As 2019 drew to a close, Lauren London was thinking of her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

The actress, 35, posted a message on her Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve looking back on the last year of her life and the aftermath of Hussle’s death. On March 31, 2019, the rapper was shot and killed outside of his Hyde Park clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33.

“2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted. Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue,” London wrote on Instagram. “Things will never be the same but everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me.”

“Long Live Ermias,” she added at the end, using Hussle’s real name.

She also shared a shot of the two of them celebrating their last New Year’s Eve together last year.

London has been candid about her grief since Hussle’s death and she frequently posts tributes to him on social media. She remembered him on Father’s Day in June, sharing a touching photo of them with their son Kross, 3.

Hussle also has a 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom.

In April, not long after he was killed, London spoke at length about Hussle’s devotion to his family at a memorial held for him at the Staples Center, during which she referred to him as “the love of my life.”

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” she said. “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

Their son, Kross, also briefly took the stage, murmuring into a microphone as the crowd responded with cheers.

“Give the kids some love,” London told the crowd, adding, “They’re a little nervous.”