Lauren London Honors Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, at 2021 BET Awards

Lauren London is honoring Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the death of George Floyd.

During the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, the 36-year-old actress praised the young woman for her "transformative heroics," presenting Frazier with the ceremony's shine a light award.

"Tonight, we'd like to shine a light on the brave and transformative heroics of Darnella Frazier," London began her speech. "This young woman who captured a moment in history that reflects our brutal past helping to forge a way forward with her cell phone in hand, she recorded 9 minutes and 29 seconds of social injustice, highlighting the murder of George Floyd."

The Without Remorse actress noted that although Frazier, 18, was unable to attend the awards ceremony, she and BET still wanted to acknowledge and thank her for her "contributions to social justice."

"Sometimes in life, it just takes one person to prove that we play a large part in getting the accountability we deserve. She didn't set out to change the world, she set out to do what was right," London continued.

Frazier's BET Award comes a few weeks after she received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board - a rarity for someone who is not a professional journalist. She was honored "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."

Frazier was only 17 years old when she recorded Floyd's fatal arrest by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. She subsequently testified at Chauvin's murder trial in March, where he was later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. On Friday, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

"It wasn't right," she told the jury at the time of her testimony. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

"I've stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," Frazier said. "But it's not what I should have done; it's what [Chauvin] should have done."

Following Chauvin's conviction on April 20, Frazier said she "cried so hard" after hearing the verdict.

"George Floyd we did it!! justice has been served," she wrote on social media. "This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU"