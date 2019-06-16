Lauren London Remembers Late Love Nipsey Hussle on Father's Day: 'Today We Celebrate You'

Image zoom Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle with son Kross Lauren London/Instagram

Lauren London’s thoughts are with Nipsey Hussle as she commemorates the first Father’s Day since his death.

Over two months after the rapper was fatally shot outside of his California clothing store, London shared a touching photo of the pair spending time with their 2½-year-old son Kross.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” she captioned the emotional post. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias.”

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to The Great,” adding a blue heart emoji. The late rapper is also a father to 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom.

Alongside a separate post, London wrote that she “sent a lot of prayers to Heaven last night.”

RELATED: Lauren London Says Love for Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle Is ‘Forever’ in Sweet Tribute

Since his death, the slain rapper’s longtime girlfriend has shared a number of emotional tributes to her love, who was killed on March 31.

On Easter Sunday, London posted a black-and-white post honoring Hussle, who was 33 at the time of his death.

In the image, which appeared to be taken from a red carpet interview, the pair cast adoring looks at one another while standing by each other’s side.

“Missing you,” she wrote.

In another touching post, London revealed that she had gotten a tattoo on her forearm honoring her love.

“Real Love Never Dies,” she captioned the photo. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren London’s Son, Cameron Carter, Remembers Nipsey Hussle At Memorial Service

Speaking at Hussle’s funeral on April 11, London tearfully remembered her boyfriend of six years, whom she referred to as “the love of my life.” She told the crowd, “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

London also became emotional at the thought of her child growing up without his father.

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” London said. “This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people; that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”