Lauren Jauregui Talks Fifth Harmony's 'Sisterhood' and 'Healing' from Group's 'Abusive' Situation

"There's just this constant love no matter what. But I think we all took our time to heal," Jauregui said on the Zach Lang Show

Lauren Jauregui has no regrets about her 5H past — and she is now in control of her journey as she continues to heal.

During an interview on the Zach Sang Show on Sunday, the former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her experience in the girl group and how she found healing from the "abusive" situation the "Work From Home" singers faced over the years.

When asked whether she thought the group's relationship was more like a "co-worker-ship" or a "sisterhood" alongside groupmates Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani — the PRELUDE songstress, 25, assured LISTENERS it was a sisterhood.

"I think that we went through too much life s— together for to just be a co-worker-ship. I think that there's a sisterhood. There's just this constant love no matter what. But I think we all took our time to heal," she said. "And I think that's the path that we're on right now. Because a lot of what happened to us wasn't even us. It was all of the pieces around us."

Fifth Harmony Fifth Harmony | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jauregui also dove into the repercussions that came with being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age — for herself, and her former bandmates.

"We were young adolescents thrown into the spotlight. Because remember, X Factor is not even anything but a reality show that you're on TV in front of millions off the bat, and I think we all just had our own way of processing that," she said. "And that affected the group in general. And that affected us personally. And I think that now we're at a point in our lives where we're healing from it, and we're each doing what we were truly meant to do for ourselves."

She later added, "[There was] no one to teach us that [communication], no one. No mental health resources anywhere along the way. [We were] expected to be an adult at adolescence, with zero knowledge of this industry. So many adults taking advantage of that naïveté."

"It's abusive," she continued.

She assured, however, that she has no regrets about being in the group and says that everything happens for a reason.

"If it hadn't happened, exactly how it did, I would not be where I am. So I don't regret a second of anything that happened," the singer said.

Several of her bandmates have also come forward to describe their time in the group as abusive.

"I hate saying this: My time in Fifth Harmony, I didn't enjoy it. I didn't love it," Ally Brooke said on her podcast earlier this year. "It was hard because there was so much going on. So much behind the scenes, so much toxicity, so much abuse, so much about of power, so much mental abuse, verbal abuse, and it's just horrible and to me, it's a shame because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more."

Normani also previously stated that being in the group "took a toll" on her confidence.

"[It] alters the perception you have of yourself," she said. "Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the 'other' and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence."

Last month, Jauregui spoke to PEOPLE about the release of her debut project, PRELUDE, which provides a new perspective to the singer's artistry and life up to this point.

"I learned a lot about myself sonically," Jauregui told PEOPLE about the writing process. "This round of life and music that I'm giving people is genuine expressions of my experiences in life, and introspection into my own inner world and just s— that's happened to me in my life. It's not necessarily all tragic, but there are definitely a lot of layers to the emotions."

She also said that though there were negative aspects to being in the group, she still believes what the group did together was "beautiful."