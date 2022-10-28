Lauren Jauregui will always have love for those who've made an impact on her — even after such relationships have ended.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member released a vulnerable new single and music video titled "Always Love," inspired by the positivity she's felt in the aftermath of her high-profile relationship with rapper Ty Dolla $ign, whom she dated for two years through 2019.

Written shortly following the breakup, Jauregui, 26, crafted "Always Love" during trips to Bali and London alongside collaborators Trey Campbell and Malay while experiencing a flurry of "raw" emotions. "I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore," she tells PEOPLE. "I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together."

After the song's lyrics were finished, Jauregui sent the song to Ty, 40, in order to communicate its message to him directly. "We're both artists, and we both express ourselves through our music really deeply," she says. "But that was then. Now, it's just art."

Lauren Jauregui. Gretzky

Initially, she wanted to drop the track as soon as possible. However, it wasn't until she parted ways with Columbia Records last year in favor of handling her career independently that she was able to follow through with its release. While quite some time has passed since the breakup it was written about, the sentiment of "Always Love" still rings true for Jauregui.

"The songs that I write capture a moment when I'm in it," she explains. "But for me, if the song can transcend the moment and still communicate to me and other people three years of it was written, and after I'm completely healed and not in that space anymore, I think that's a testament to it needing to go out into the world."

Having processed her feelings through the song's creation and the years that've passed since its inception, Jauregui feels as though she now approaches romance with "a lot more grace for growth." The experience has also impacted the way she treats other, non-romantic relationships in her life.

"Anyone that I've connected spirits with, I deeply love always and I will always love," says the musician. "Even though I wrote it while I was grieving that specific relationship, it's applicable to all of my ex-lovers. It's applicable to anyone's ex-lover. It's applicable to friends. It's applicable to family that you don't connect with anymore."

Lauren Jauregui "Always Love" Single Artwork. Courtesy AWAL

About one year removed from the release of her debut EP PRELUDE, Jauregui says "Always Love" will be featured on her next project, which she's currently putting together. "The end of this year, I'm definitely going to be in the studio and working on my s--- so I can start giving it to y'all," she tells fans.

"Always Love" marks Jauregui's first time releasing a single alongside a traditional music video since becoming an independent artist. After leaving the major label system, she simply wanted to release music to her fans as quickly as possible. But now, she's learning to focus more on how the music is presented in order to attract more listeners and grow her career.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot of people creating music right now. There's a lot of incredible s---, and there's also a lot of mediocre s---. But if mediocre has a plan, mediocre is going to [make more of an impact]," she explains. "I've learned that lesson, and I really have the right team around me now to help me move in tandem with my vision."

Lauren Jauregui. Gretzky

Over the past year, Jauregui's spent most of her time on the road, performing both headlining shows and opening slots for alternative musician BANKS around the globe. Connecting with her fans in a live setting has felt especially fulfilling for the musician — and, perhaps surprisingly, so has playing to crowds less familiar with her music.

"I love that energy of entertaining people and being able to share my gift in such a way where people can be like, 'Oh, s---. Who the f--- is this?'" says Jauregui, noting that it's nice to connect with audience members without preconceived notions of her artistry based on her past and entertain them with her pure talent. "One thing I'm going to do is give you a live show every time. I'm going to sing, and the mic is going to be on."

Touring extensively as of late has also inspired Jauregui's vision of what music she wants to release in the future. Oftentimes, she creates from an "introspective" place that translates into dark, moody lyrics and more downtempo sounds, but concert crowds' repeatedly excited reactions to upbeat tracks like 2020's "Lento" have Jauregui wanting to broaden her horizons.

Lauren Jauregui. Gretzky

"I feel more drawn to make music that will make people dance, move and experience their energy when we're all in a room together," she says. "A concert space can be so magical and so chemical. Everyone's moving to the same words, frequency and sounds — there's so much you can do with that."

Looking forward, Jauregui's career goals are extremely fluid. She holds aspirations of mega-stardom but doesn't want to pressure herself to reach them for any superficial reasons. Instead, she simply wants to continue performing to more audiences and form genuine connections with as many listeners as possible.

"I'd love a number one. That s--- would be iconic. I would cry and feel very happy, but all of that comes in due time with consistency. I trust myself, and I trust my gift," she says. "What's meant for me will come my way. I'm not in a particular space of, 'I need this or that in order to feel validated.' I feel so validated already, and I have so many beautiful people who connect to my art. That's what matters to me."