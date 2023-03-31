Lauren Jauregui Says She Wrote Her New Song 'Trust Issues' About Feeling 'Unhealed' from a Breakup

Jauregui tells PEOPLE about the vulnerable new song and its music video, inspired by the visual for Mariah Carey and Boys II Men's "One Sweet Day"

By
Published on March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui. Photo: Gretzky

Lauren Jauregui knows it can be hard to move on from a relationship and into the next.

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter released her new single "Trust Issues," written about her struggle to enter a new relationship shortly after her 2019 breakup from rapper Ty Dolla $ign, alongside a vulnerable music video depicting its creative process.

"'Trust Issues' is really just an exploration of having trust issues," Jauregui tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "It's pretty straightforward. I'm talking to a potential lover, somebody who's trying to connect with me in a relationship way, but this is fresh off a breakup."

Crafted during a writing retreat in Bali, during which she also wrote her previous single "Always Love," the new song finds the Fifth Harmony alum resisting a new romantic partner despite feeling interested.

"I've got trust issues and I know we all do / But I think I'm too wounded to dive in, and that ain't fair to you," she sings on the downtempo track. "Tired of bein' used and maybe that ain't you / But I can't take a chance when I'm damaged."

"I felt like exploring the fact that all of us have trust issues, and we be getting into things that we don't need to be in yet," explains Jauregui. "So, this is me processing that and being like, 'Hey, I have trust issues, and I know everybody does, but I don't think it's fair for me to try to engage with you because I'm unhealed right now.'"

The song's music video opens with the musician on set of her "Always Love" live performance, released at the end of January, before walking away from the glamorous shoot and into the studio to write and record "Trust Issues." She explains that it's meant to depict "moving from the apparent glitz and glam that is the music industry into the behind-the-scenes of it, which is just this raw writing process."

"It's just me chilling with my guitarist and my engineer, creating a song," says Jauregui. "It's inspired by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men's 'One Sweet Day' video of this behind-the-scenes, raw, authentic, straightforward vibes, 'cause I feel like that's what the song gives."

Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui "Trust Issues" Single Artwork. Courtesy of Lauren Jauregui

Shortly before releasing the new song and music video, the "Lento" performer, who's now in a relationship with dancer Sasha Mallory, wrapped a sold-out arena tour of Latin America. Marking her second time headlining concerts as a solo artist, she felt the experience was "mind-blowing and beautiful."

"I felt very grateful and very blessed," Jauregui recalls. "On my way to Argentina, which was the first show, I had this whole moment with myself on the plane where I just cried and felt such deep gratitude."

She continues, "I had this flash of myself as a kid, choreographing dances in my room and performing them for my family. I just realized, 'Damn, I'm really doing this. I really get to do this myself, and people are showing up for these shows — thousands of people are coming to see me in countries that don't even natively speak English, but feel connected to me.'"

Related Articles
Lauren Jauregui on How Ty Dolla $ign Breakup Inspired Her Positive New Single 'Always Love'
Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Healed' from Ty Dolla $ign Breakup as She Drops New Song 'Always Love'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree P!NK accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Pink Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech
Lauren Jauregui Calls Dancer and 'SYTYCD' Alum Sasha Mallory 'My Valentine' in Sweet Instagram Post
Lauren Jauregui Calls Dancer and 'SYTYCD' Alum Sasha Mallory 'My Valentine' in Sweet IG Post
Tori Kelly Says She Feels the 'Hunger' of a 'New Artist Again' with Y2K-Inspired Single 'missin u'
Tori Kelly Says She Feels the 'Hunger' of a 'New Artist Again' with Y2K-Inspired Single 'missin u'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Brian Falduto Talks Moving On from 'School of Rock' Fame and into Country Music
Brian Falduto Talks Moving Beyond 'School of Rock' Fame and Making Unabashedly 'Gay Country' Music
MARIO https://www.dropbox.com/s/p6t9mkiaa678hg8/IMG_7873.png?dl=0 PC: Virisa Yong
Mario Talks Friendship with Ty Dolla $ign and 'On and Off' Relationships to Mark New Single Release
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Mckenna Grace Debut EP Photos
Mckenna Grace Works Through Her 'Heartbreak Era' on Debut EP: 'It's Scary Releasing Music That's So Personal'
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Ava Max
Ava Max Says She 'Felt Like a New Person' After Ditching Her Signature Lopsided 'Max Cut' Hair
SG Lewis — Who's Made Hits with Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
SG Lewis — Hit Producer for Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black Feels 'Empowered' 12 Years After Viral 'Friday' Video as She Releases Debut Album
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama
August Alsina
All About August Alsina, the Singer Who Had an 'Entanglement' With Jada Pinkett Smith
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated