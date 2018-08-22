Lauren Jauregui Fires Back After Tiffany Haddish Disses Fifth Harmony at the MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish may be a comedian, but her Fifth Harmony joke at the MTV VMAs on Monday did not sit well with bandmember Lauren Jauregui.

While presenting alongside Kevin Hart, the Girls Trip actress poked fun at Camilla Cabello’s split with her former bandmates Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke.

“Camila Cabello is here nominated for 5 awards. So those of you watching at home… Hi Fifth Harmony!”

Jauregui, 22, fired back at Haddish on Twitter Tuesday.

“Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women,” Jauregui, who is also embarking on a solo career following Fifth Harmony’s hiatus announcement, wrote.

“There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

Jauregui wasn’t the only one who took offense to Haddish’s joke.

After Haddish’s monologue, she and Hart, 39, announced Nicki Minaj as the winner for Best Hip-Hop Video.

When the 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper accepted the award, she took a moment to address Haddish’s comment.

Lauren Jauregui and Tiffany Haddish

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” Minaj said about the singer, who is also featured on her new album Queen.

Normani later thanked Minaj for standing up for her.

“@NickiMinaj I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” Normani wrote on Twitter.

“You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always,” Normani added.

Minaj defended Normani again on the latest episode of her new Beats 1 Radio show Queens Radio.

“Last night at the VMAs, I said that bitch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f—— face.”

“I’ve had it with this s—,” Minaj added.

While Haddish’s shade comes a few months after Cabello, 21, admitted that she felt hurt when Fifth Harmony kicked her off stage at the VMAs last year, she revealed on Monday that all is well between them.

“I don’t like any beefs,” Cabello said during an interview with Access Online before the show.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place now, me and the girls. I saw Normani recently at the [Billboard Music Awards] and we caught up and I told her I’m super excited for her.”