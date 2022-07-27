Lauren Jauregui Congratulates Fifth Harmony Bandmate Normani on 3 'Wild Side' VMA Nods: 'So Deserved'

Normani's song "Wild Side" with Cardi B is up for three awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Lauren Jauregui is showing love for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani.

When it was announced on Tuesday that Normani's song "Wild Side" with Cardi B received three nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wrote on Twitter that she "woke up in complete shock" at the news. Shortly after, Jauregui retweeted her and offered her congratulations, writing, "MANI!!! F— yes!! So deserved!!!! YAYYYYY."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In response to Jauregui's tweet, Normani wrote, "my heart. thank you angel. ily so much," alongside a series of emojis.

The interaction came one day before the 10th anniversary of when Fifth Harmony was formed on July 27, 2012 during their run on The X Factor — after Jauregui, Normani, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane were nearly eliminated as hopeful solo artists.

Though Jauregui and Normani, both 26, have been focused on their respective solo careers in the time since Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018, Jauregui said in 2021 that there will always be a "sisterhood" between them, Brooke, Jane and Cabello (who departed the group in 2016).

Fifth Harmony Fifth Harmony | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I think that we went through too much life s— together for to just be a co-worker-ship. I think that there's a sisterhood. There's just this constant love no matter what. But I think we all took our time to heal," she said on the Zach Sang Show. "And I think that's the path that we're on right now. Because a lot of what happened to us wasn't even us. It was all of the pieces around us."

At the time, Jauregui also dove into the repercussions that came with being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age, as they were all teens during their The X Factor run.

"We were young adolescents thrown into the spotlight. Because remember, X Factor is not even anything but a reality show that you're on TV in front of millions off the bat, and I think we all just had our own way of processing that," she said. "And that affected the group in general. And that affected us personally. And I think that now we're at a point in our lives where we're healing from it, and we're each doing what we were truly meant to do for ourselves."

Normani also previously stated that being in the group "took a toll" on her confidence.

"[It] alters the perception you have of yourself," she said. "Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the 'other' and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence."

RELATED VIDEO: Normani Honors Some 2000s Pop Icons Including Beyoncé with Her New Music Video — Watch

In August 2021, a month after the release of "Wild Side," Normani told Allure that she was "reinventing" herself with her new music.

"Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness — that I know I'm the s—," she said.

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, "Wild Side" is nominated in the best R&B, best cinematography and best choreography categories. Normani previously won the best R&B award at the 2019 awards show for "Waves," and she was also nominated in 2020 for best choreography for "Motivation" and in 2021 for song of the summer for "Wild Side."

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey with performances that are yet to be announced.