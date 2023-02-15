Lauren Jauregui Calls Dancer and 'SYTYCD' Alum Sasha Mallory 'My Valentine' in Sweet IG Post

The former Fifth Harmony member celebrated Valentine's Day by going Instagram official with Mallory

By
Published on February 15, 2023 12:55 PM
Lauren Jauregui and Sasha Mallory. Photo: Sasha Mallory/Instagram

Lauren Jauregui is going Instagram official with dancer Sasha Mallory!

In celebration of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, the "Always Love" singer-songwriter debuted the relationship via Instagram with a series of sweet photos with Mallory posted alongside the caption, "My Valentine💋🥰."

The former Fifth Harmony member's post featured photos of the pair posing at events, holding hands and snapping selfies in various locations. Mallory, 34, shared a similar post to her own Instagram account, featuring a series of different selfies and photos of Jauregui, 26, writing in its caption, "My first Valentine 💕💋."

Sasha Mallory and Lauren Jauregui. Sasha Mallory/Instagram

Underneath Jauregui's post, several celebrities expressed their excitement and support for the couple in the comments section, with Kehlani writing "LOVE" along with a series of heart-eyes emojis. "Very hot 🫶🏼❤️✨ happy for u!!!" commented JoJo, while Quinta Brunson left five heart-eyes emojis.

Mallory has worked as a dancer for more than a decade and has previously appeared on So You Think You Can Dance. She's performed alongside Jauregui both on stage and in the musician's live-streamed 2021 PRELUDE performance film via Moment House. Additionally, she's danced in Adam Lambert's "If I Had You" music video and toured with Madonna on the Queen of Pop's MDNA and Rebel Heart tours.

Lauren Jauregui and Sasha Mallory. Sasha Mallory/Instagram

Previously, Jauregui was notably romantically linked to rapper Ty Dolla $ign from 2017 through 2019. Last year, she released a single called "Always Love" about the breakup and spoke to PEOPLE about its inspiration.

Written shortly after they split, she crafted the ballad during trips to Bali and London alongside collaborators Trey Campbell and Malay while experiencing a flurry of "raw" emotions. "I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore," said Jauregui at the time. "I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together."

