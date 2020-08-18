The singer privately presented the song "Step Into a Love Like This" at their wedding last year in Hawaii

Lauren Hashian Releases Song She Gifted Dwayne Johnson at Their Wedding on First Anniversary

Lauren Hashian is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Dwayne Johnson with a special musical gift.

On Tuesday, the singer released the track, "Step Into a Love Like This," a romantic song that she first presented privately to Johnson during their wedding last year in Hawaii.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To commemorate the milestone with Johnson, the songwriter released the song for the first time to the public on all streaming platforms.

"‘Step into a Love Like This’ is the most personal and rewarding song I've ever written," Hashian said in a press release. "Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honor of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia."

Hashian, 35, explained that the special track is a "reflection of experiencing our family, our love and our life together."

Johnson, 48, and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 4½, and Tiana, 2. Johnson also has daughter Simone, 19, from his previous marriage.

Image zoom

"Having been together for more than a decade, I wanted him to feel how much that day and our entire life together has meant to me," Hashian said. "It was emotional for me to reflect on the amazing years we've spent together with so much gratitude and to also think about our new future we get to build."

The singer also recalled the moment that she first shared the heartfelt song with her husband.

Image zoom Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Jon Brandon Cruz/Liam Underwood

"Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever," she added.

According to the release, Hashian wrote and recorded the track just two weeks before the pair's intimate beach wedding.

The track is also the first song Hashian — the daughter of late Boston drummer Sid Hashian — has been able to record since she suffered a vocal injury.

Hashian also hopes to celebrate other people's love stories with the track, especially those whose relationship milestones have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.