Lauren Hashian's New 'Ride the Wave' Music Video Supplies Disco Vibes (and a Dwayne Johnson Cameo)

Lauren Hashian found a cute (and all-too-brief!) way to incorporate hubby Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in her new music video.

On Friday, Hashian, 36, along with Naz Tokio and Natalie Martinez, debuted the music video for the new song "Ride the Wave," a disco-infused tune with an equally as nostalgic video. And amid the transportive vibes comes a quick glimpse at a smiling Johnson, 48, as he kisses their daughter Jasmine, 4½, at the dinner table.

Hashian and Johnson, who tied the knot in August 2019, also share daughter Tiana, 2.

"It was a true group effort and vision from start to finish. It has been an unforgettable experience certainly made tricky by the times," Hashian said in a press release about the music video, which was shot in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

"But we wanted to create a track of pure, upbeat positivity reminding us that even when things are tough, we need moments for our mental health and balance to focus on the good," she continued. "We hope people can get lost in the vibe in the best way, and remember the moments that mean the most with the people that matter the most to us."

Martinez, 36, said "Ride the Wave" is about "letting yourself enjoy life."

"A lot of times, we can get in our own way or spend too much time second-guessing. This song puts all that aside to enjoy the moment, the butterflies, the good times and the special moments with family and friends," she said. "Just be present and ride that wave."

Meanwhile, Tokio added: "When you have solid women in your life, you share your hard times, listen to each other, talk things out, and then turn the music on blast to dance and laugh it all away. 'Ride the Wave' is a reminder to have those moments with your girls or your loved ones and let it go. Take the time to feel good."

Last month, Johnson celebrated his wife's birthday by honoring Hashian on Instagram, saying he's one "grateful man."

"HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our 'big engine' run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯 🎶 ❤️," he wrote. "I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me 😉🥃 #f22."