Lauren Daigle is ready for an arena tour to “Remember!”

The contemporary Christian artist is set to embark on her first-ever headlining arena tour across Australia, New Zealand and the United States — and PEOPLE has all the details.

Daigle will hit the road on what she calls a “loose, creative fun, engaging and emotional” show, beginning in January in Melbourne, Australia and ending in her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana in July.

“I love putting out a vibe where people are free to respond however they feel and where people feel like a warm welcome, where they can have a good laugh and let go of some of the things they have been holding on to through the stress of family or work or whatever,” the 28-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s going to be lively and fun and cheerful as well as emotionally connected.”

The upcoming 44-date tour will be sure to incorporate some of her newest songs including ones off of Look Up Child.

“It’s a creative outlet and a way to get visual aesthetic to marry sonic landscapes,” she says of the tour’s production.

Image zoom Lauren Daigle Jeremy Cowart

RELATED: See the Stunning Photos from Lauren Daigle’s ‘Rescue’ Music Video Shoot on an Alaskan Glacier

While this will be her first arena tour, there’s one thing that’s constant when the “You Say” singer is on the road: she needs her earplugs with her.

“I cannot sleep in the bunk on the tour bus without them,” she says. “I actually have a zipper on my pillow that I put them in, just to make sure that I have them with me at all times.”

Last year, she opened up to PEOPLE about putting together her latest album Look Up Child, which won two Grammy Awards in 2019.

Image zoom Lauren Daigle

RELATED: How Adele’s ‘Husky’ Voice Inspired Breakout Artist Lauren Daigle to Accept Her Own

“It’s making sure that you’re surrounded by people who aren’t just people who see you as a product, but people who actually know you and have been with you from the very beginning,” she said then. “They know you before any expectation or demand put on you.”

She is currently on the road for her Look Up Child Tour — and there’s a special feeling about hitting the stage for her fans.

“There’s this communication that’s so pure, this vulnerability that’s so pure when it comes to playing on a stage that I was really, really missing,” she told PEOPLE last year. “I got to get back to the music I love. The soul, the grit, the passion — I want to get back to those places.”

Lauren Daigle World Tour Dates: