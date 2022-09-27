Lauren Daigle Welcomes 'AGT' Contestant and School Shooting Survivor Ava Swiss Onstage: 'So Moved'

Daigle's Price Fund donated $50,000 total to 42 Strong and Colorado Healing Fund on Sunday night

By
Published on September 27, 2022 10:00 AM

Lauren Daigle's concert on Sunday night was one to remember.

During her concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Daigle welcomed former America's Got Talent contestant Ava Swiss to the stage — and together, they delivered an emotional performance for the crowd.

During the performance, the duo sang Daigle's 2018 track "Remember" — which holds special meaning to Swiss, as she's also an Oxford High School shooting survivor.

"Ava has something so potent to sing for," Daigle, 31, said in a press release. "I was so moved by her story… by her bravery, I went backstage earlier and just started bawling [because] I'm so proud of her, and she is so loved. I hope that our donation [to "42 Strong"] will make a difference."

Lauren Daigle Donates $50k to 42 Strong and Colorado's Healing Fund photo credit Ashley Wright
Lauren Daigle and Ava Swiss. Ashley Wright

During the performance, Swiss, 18, took a moment to thank Daigle for the opportunity. "I wanna say thank you to you because it's things like this that keep my saying going, that love is stronger than hate."

Later, Daigle explained that Swiss had started an organization called 42 Strong in honor of her friend Tate Myre, who died during the 2021 shooting in Michigan. She then presented her with a $25,000 check, which Daigle donated through her Price Fund.

42 Strong was created with the intention to "create a better future by helping students develop a greater sense of purpose, community, and resilience."

She later decided that Daigle's Price Fund would match the donation by sending another $25,000 to Colorado Healing Fund — an organization whose mission is to "provide immediate and long-term support to victim's families and survivors.'

Swiss is widely known for her appearance on AGT, where she revealed in July that "Remember" helped guide her through her experience.

Lauren Daigle Donates $50k to 42 Strong and Colorado's Healing Fund photo credit Ashley Wright
Lauren Daigle and Ava Swiss. Ashley Wright

"Back on Nov. 30, my brother and I were a part of the Oxford school shooting," Swiss explained at the time. "We've lost four of our students and seven others were injured, one of which was a teacher."

When judge Simon Cowell asked how she's been doing since the tragedy, Swiss told him, "It's been hard. I remember my brother and I, we were talking to each other and we said, 'There's no way we're ever stepping foot back in the school.' But we've actually been in person in the school for about two months now, so things are getting better."

Following her emotional audition, Swiss told PEOPLE that the moment still feels "surreal."

"I remember being on the stage and thinking, 'Wow, you're really here. It's really happening.' I mean, all my life, all my childhood I watched the show and I always kind of dreamed that I would be able to be on that stage one day," she says. "So when I was there, and then on top of it, getting all of the positive feedback, I felt very, very proud of myself... It was an overwhelming amount of happiness."

Related Articles
Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor
Bad Bunny Gives Uvalde Shooting Survivor, 10, a 'Beautiful and Fun Night' at His Dallas Show
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Oxford High School Shooting Survivor Moves Judges in Emotional 'AGT' Audition: 'Love Is Stronger Than Hate'
Drake Milligan and Sara James attend a "America's Got Talent"
'America's Got Talent' Finalists Share Their Most Memorable Moments of Season 17 Ahead of the Finale
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Uvalde Haircuts
'Survivors Need Healing': Children of Uvalde Get Back-to-School Haircuts in Poignant Photo Series
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Premieres See in L.A., Plus Kim Kardashian, the Me Time Premiere, Awkwafina and More
Rumer Willis
The Willis Sisters Make a Splash, Plus Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Strong, Heather Rae El Moussa and More
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival day 1 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Megan Thee Stallion Performs in England, Plus Tom Holland, Emily Ratajkowski, Ozuna and More
John Stamos
John Stamos Takes His Family Out in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, Taylor Swift and More
Kylie Jenner Kardashian
The Kardashians Celebrate Kylie in L.A., Plus Shania Twain & Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt Take Tokyo, Plus Jared Leto, Kid Cudi, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Macklemore
Macklemore Steals the Spotlight in Toronto, Plus Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Peele, Pharrell Williams & More
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on Touring with 4 Kids, Writing Through Loss and Aiding Ukraine
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More