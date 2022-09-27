Lauren Daigle Welcomes 'AGT' Contestant and School Shooting Survivor Ava Swiss Onstage: 'So Moved'

Lauren Daigle's concert on Sunday night was one to remember.

During her concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Daigle welcomed former America's Got Talent contestant Ava Swiss to the stage — and together, they delivered an emotional performance for the crowd.

During the performance, the duo sang Daigle's 2018 track "Remember" — which holds special meaning to Swiss, as she's also an Oxford High School shooting survivor.

"Ava has something so potent to sing for," Daigle, 31, said in a press release. "I was so moved by her story… by her bravery, I went backstage earlier and just started bawling [because] I'm so proud of her, and she is so loved. I hope that our donation [to "42 Strong"] will make a difference."

Lauren Daigle and Ava Swiss. Ashley Wright

During the performance, Swiss, 18, took a moment to thank Daigle for the opportunity. "I wanna say thank you to you because it's things like this that keep my saying going, that love is stronger than hate."

Later, Daigle explained that Swiss had started an organization called 42 Strong in honor of her friend Tate Myre, who died during the 2021 shooting in Michigan. She then presented her with a $25,000 check, which Daigle donated through her Price Fund.

42 Strong was created with the intention to "create a better future by helping students develop a greater sense of purpose, community, and resilience."

She later decided that Daigle's Price Fund would match the donation by sending another $25,000 to Colorado Healing Fund — an organization whose mission is to "provide immediate and long-term support to victim's families and survivors.'

Swiss is widely known for her appearance on AGT, where she revealed in July that "Remember" helped guide her through her experience.

Lauren Daigle and Ava Swiss. Ashley Wright

"Back on Nov. 30, my brother and I were a part of the Oxford school shooting," Swiss explained at the time. "We've lost four of our students and seven others were injured, one of which was a teacher."

When judge Simon Cowell asked how she's been doing since the tragedy, Swiss told him, "It's been hard. I remember my brother and I, we were talking to each other and we said, 'There's no way we're ever stepping foot back in the school.' But we've actually been in person in the school for about two months now, so things are getting better."

Following her emotional audition, Swiss told PEOPLE that the moment still feels "surreal."

"I remember being on the stage and thinking, 'Wow, you're really here. It's really happening.' I mean, all my life, all my childhood I watched the show and I always kind of dreamed that I would be able to be on that stage one day," she says. "So when I was there, and then on top of it, getting all of the positive feedback, I felt very, very proud of myself... It was an overwhelming amount of happiness."