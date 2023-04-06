Lauren Daigle Taps in to Her Ethereal Side for the 'Thank God I Do' Music Video — Watch! (Exclusive)

Daigle's self-titled album is set for release in May

Published on April 6, 2023 02:40 PM

Lauren Daigle is embracing the flower power in her latest music video.

Daigle's music video to "Thank God I Do," the first single from her upcoming album is out Thursday. In light of the new release, the singer-songwriter opened up to PEOPLE about all of the behind the scene details for the music video.

"Flowers are delicate and vibrant, a juxtaposition that is quite lovely. They can be easily damaged but also withstand rains and storms. This video embodies the delicate nature of the lyric along with the resilience of withstanding hardship," Daigle, 31, tells PEOPLE of the video's concept.

Lauren Daigle. Garrett Lobaugh

She continues, "It was very important to me to have the sounds present on the track represented visually as well. The second the strings touched the bow, everyone in the room became remade. It was the moment that the typical rush of a video shoot became still and sobering. I'm deeply grateful to all who were a part."

Lauren Daigle. Garrett Lobaugh

The singer-songwriter's self-titled album is set to release in May. For Daigle, this is her way of setting the tone.

"Color and uniqueness with an avant-garde approach! I dream there to be an explosion of color, pattern, and textile throughout the entire album," she says. "You will be able to see the brevity of looks in the album booklet. I'm so excited! We had a lot of fun with these selections."

Lauren Daigle. Garrett Lobaugh

With that, choosing "Thank God I Do" wasn't an easy choice but it felt like a seamless transition from her previous era.

"With so many choices, we thought this would be the best launch from the previous season of the Look Up Child era to now," she says. "It was the song that, as everyone listened, tears filled their eyes. That's always the best litmus test — does it move you? If so, then maybe it will move someone else too, and that in fact, is the dream!"

Lauren Daigle. Garrett Lobaugh

Earlier this year, the American Idol album returned to the show to surprise a contestant who auditioned with her song.

Daigle auditioned unsuccessfully for American Idol several times before breaking through on her own with her 2015 debut album How Can It Be.

The music video for "Thank God I Do" is out now.

