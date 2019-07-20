See the Stunning Photos from Lauren Daigle's 'Rescue' Music Video Shoot on an Alaskan Glacier

Lauren Daigle’s beautiful ballad, “Rescue,” got an equally stunning music video.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning Christian music singer dropped the breathtaking visuals for the track, which was released as the second single off her third studio album, Look Up Child, and as the follow-up to her cross-over hit, “You Say.”

“‘Rescue’ is probably the most personal song from Look Up Child,” Daigle, 27, said in a statement. “It was written for someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time. I wanted something that would comfort them in their time of need. That’s the purpose of the song, to give hope to people who feel lost.”

The cinematic music video was filmed over two days on Knik Glacier in Alaska, which can only be accessed by jet or airboat as there are no roads that lead there, according to Alaska Guide Co.

“We wanted epic scenes, while also being intimate,” said John Gray, the video’s director. “The remote environment depicts a simplicity and beauty that transforms as the song progresses.”

Daigle added: “The landscape is synonymous to the depth of healing that can take place where you feel void or empty. When hope arrives in such an expansive way, it can rescue you.”

The music video opens with Daigle walking through a rocky landscape dressed in all black as she sings, “I hear you whisper underneath your breath/I hear your SOS, your SOS.”

As the song progresses, the scene opens to an expansive green mountainside surrounded by snow-capped mountains. In photos from the video shoot, Daigle can be seen wearing an orange gown with a long train as she stands solitary on ice caps.

Daigle is currently on her "Look Up Child" world tour, which was extended with 19 new stops across the U.S. and Europe earlier this year. The tour, which brings to life her album Look Up Child, kicked off in Louisiana in April and will conclude with a performance in London on Nov. 13.