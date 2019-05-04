Lauren Daigle Returns to Mentor American Idol's Top 6 a Decade After Auditioning Twice

Lauren Daigle is back on American Idol!

Ten years after she auditioned for Simon Cowell, Kara DioGuardi and Randy Jackson, the singer, 27, is returning to the singing competition — this time as a celebrity mentor. And PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

“I can’t wait to work with all of you. It’s going to be amazing, you’re going to have a good time,” Daigle tells Top 6 contestants Alejandro Aranda, Lacey Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Harmon and Madison VanDenburg.

“When I was 17, I tried out for American Idol. I look back on that, 10 years ago, and I think, man, the journey has been so incredible. Like it really has. This show gave me something to believe in, it really did,” the Grammy winner recalls.

“I heard y’all are doing showstopper songs, is that right? Oh, it’s going to be good! Can’t wait to see who comes out on top,” Daigle adds, laughing. “You’re welcome, no pressure.”

The Louisiana native she auditioned in 2010 and 2012, even getting a “no” from Cowell and was cut just before the Top 24 during her first try.

But these days, Daigle has found fame with her own following, including Selena Gomez.

Most recently, the “You Say” hitmaker earned her first-ever Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album and winning three Billboard Music Awards for best Christian artist, best Christian album and best Christian song.

Daigle also performed her pop crossover hit “You Say” during this year’s BBMAs.