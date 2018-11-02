Lauren Daigle Claps Back After Being Criticized for Performing on Ellen DeGeneres' Show

There’s nothing but love in Lauren Daigle’s heart.

The Christian artist, 27, made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Oct. 24 and received some criticism over her decision to perform on the program, as the television host is openly gay.

However, despite the opinions of some of her more conservative fans, Daigle came back at her critics, arguing that “drawing lines in the sand” about who to support is the opposite of what Christianity is supposed to be about.

“I think the second we start drawing lines around which people are able to be approached and which aren’t, we’ve already completely missed the heart of God,” Daigle said during a recent interview with WAY-FM Radio.

“I don’t have all the answers in life and I’m definitely not gonna act like I do, but the one thing that I know for sure is I can’t choose who I’m supposed to be kind to and who I’m supposed to show love to and who I’m not, because that’s the mission right?” she continued. “Be who Christ was to everyone.”

During the interview she also shared that DeGeneres ended the show by delivering a “beautiful” message to the audience.

“[She] says, ‘The same joy that you have felt here today, the same acceptance of people and the kindness towards people, the generosity towards other people that you have felt in this room, let that be the thing that you go out [with],” the singer remarked.

In one last revelation, Daigle shared that DeGeneres was actually responsible for choosing which song she would perform from her latest album, Look Up Child — which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 when it was released in September.

“Still Rolling Stones,” the song DeGeneres picked, is about how love can roll away the darkness and give you new life.

“I don’t know why but I know that she’s really purposeful in choosing a message as well, so maybe that was the one that spoke to her the most,” Daigle shared.

Daigle recently told PEOPLE how “humbling” it feels to see her music change people’s lives.

“People started blowing up my YouTube and my Instagram and saying, ‘Hey, I have wanted to commit suicide — this song completely just got me out of it,’” she says of her single “You Say.” “Because one person opened up their story, people just started commenting and saying, ‘I’m wanting to commit suicide, someone please help me.’”

“I’m watching these people take out all these emotions and literally flip upside down,” she continued. “That is the most humbling and freeing thing is seeing music and something that is a universal language actually come in and bring hope.”