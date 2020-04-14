Laura Benanti Covers Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' to Help Fight Against Hunger Amid Coronavirus 

Laura Benanti is finding creative ways to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the star, 40, released the heartwarming music video for her cover of Jonas Brothers’ hit song “Sucker” to help bring individuals and their loved ones together virtually as they continue to practice social distancing throughout the outbreak. Benanti will generously donate all proceeds from her rendition — which will be featured on her debut album dropping later this year — to FoodCorps, an organization that works to fight against hunger among school children in 18 states and Washington, D.C.

“This song and the accompanying video are meant to celebrate the deep goodness we have witnessed in so many during a terrifying period of isolation,” Benanti tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I wanted to create a time capsule of sorts, highlighting our desire for connection, our willingness to reach out and help our neighbors, and most importantly to honor the bravest and most selfless among us risking their lives to help others.”

“The video is comprised of family and friends, as well as people I connected with through the world of social media who are being of service in their communities, as well as young people being beacons of light in the darkness through their #SunshineSongs,” she adds.

Image zoom Laura Benanti Courtesy Sony Music

Not only does the video include sweet clips from fans, families and essential workers, Benanti tells PEOPLE the song includes a charitable component. “I am honored to donate 100 percent of my earnings from this single to FoodCorps, ensuring children who rely on school for their nutrition will not go hungry during this period of quarantine,” the Broadway star says.

Throughout her cover, Benanti sings the Jonas Brothers’ original lyrics. “We go together / Better than birds of a feather, you and me,” Benanti sings. “We change the weather, yeah / I’m feeling heat in December when you’re ’round me.”

Image zoom “Sucker” cover music video Courtesy Laura Benanti

Continuing into the chorus, she sings, “I’ve been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars / I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough / You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain / And, baby, you know it’s obvious.”

“Sucker” is Benanti’s latest addition to the #SunshineSongs social media trend that she started on March 13 — just two days after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. The performer created the hashtag to accept video submissions from young people whose upcoming school shows had been canceled due to the health scare.

Image zoom Laura Benanti Courtesy Laura Benanti

“If you were meant to perform in your high school musical and it was canceled please post yourself singing, tag me and use the hashtag #SunshineSongs so whoever wants to can be your audience!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Sending all my love and black market toilet paper.”

On March 20, the singer shared a video on Instagram encouraging her fans participating in the #SunshineSongs movement to take their kindness a step further by singing to senior citizens and elderly loved ones via video call.

Other stars including Diddy, Thomas Rhett and Irish rock band U2 are also using music as a means to provide relief to those impacted by the virus.

