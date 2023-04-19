Latto Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Her Coachella Crowd: 'Posted the Wrong Version'

In a photo the "Big Energy" rapper posted on Twitter, duplicate images of her crowd-goers appeared in the same frame

Published on April 19, 2023 02:40 PM
Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Latto. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Latto is doing a little bit of explaining about a recent social media snafu.

On Tuesday, the "Big Energy" artist, 24, responded to accusations that she had posted a doctored photo of her crowd at her recent Coachella set, after it was pointed out that some of her fans seemed to appear multiple times in the image.

"Never photoshopped a crowd lmao," the rapper wrote in her Instagram Stories Tuesday, adding, "I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f---ed up so I didn't end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes."

latto
Latto and the crowd. latto/twitter

Latto — real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens — also followed up her comment on Wednesday with a video clip from her performance at the California venue along with the clap back: "Haters will say it's photoshopped :/"

Elsewhere on her social media, the performer touted her concert, where she was joined by Saweetie, Lola Brooke and TiaCorine on "Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)," "Don't Play Wit It" and "Freaky T."

The photo dustup is not the first time Latto has sparked pushback on social media.

In January, a Twitter user alleged that the star couldn't "afford new panties," after she posted two separate photos of herself wearing leopard-print underwear.

In one image, Latto wore a hot pink Juicy Couture tracksuit with a diamond chain and sunglasses. In the other, she sported a denim-on-denim outfit with fur lining and full glam makeup. But in both photos, the same type of underwear was peeping out of the back of her pants.

The "Lottery" singer responded to the tweet sarcastically, "Oh no, it's the panty police."

Latto and Saweetie perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Latto and Saweetie. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

The Twitter interaction has now been viewed 17.5 million times.

Latto later got the last laugh by trying to sell the article of clothing on eBay, with one user offering more than $95,000 for the underwear.

However, the online retailer eventually removed the listing because it failed to comply with "health and hygiene standards" that are listed on its "used clothing policy."

