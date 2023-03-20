Latto Says She Was Arrested for Bringing a Loaded Gun to LAX Before $75,000 Private Jet Flight

The Grammy nominee told fans about the incident after rapping about it for a recent collaboration

Published on March 20, 2023 12:45 PM
Latto Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Mar 2023
Latto. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Latto says there's truth behind her recent rap lyrics about getting arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Los Angeles International Airport.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday, the "Big Energy" performer explained the true story behind her verse on drill rapper Mello Buckzz's recent song "Boom, Pt. 2," in which she raps the lyric, "I got locked up in the airport / Goddamn forgot the gun."

The 24-year-old Grammy nominee responded to a fan who tweeted the lyric, writing, "True story!!!" Another fan then replied, "we need more insight on that story."

Latto offered up details on the incident, writing on Twitter that she "went to LAX" for a $75,000 private jet flight to a concert in Alabama and was arrested for carrying a loaded pistol in her Birkin purse.

"Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo," wrote the "Lottery" rapper. "booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time!"

The musician noted that she doesn't lie in her lyrics, writing, "no cap in my rap TUH."

Following discourse about the incident, Latto took to Twitter again one day later and clapped back at individuals for claiming she bragged about getting arrested. "A mf answer a question for my fans & y'all think a bitch tryna flex going to jail lmao what," she wrote.

In a separate tweet, she spoke about her experience working with Mello Buckzz, a Chicago-based performer. "She's that girl fr! Got her hood on lock & they showed me so much luv," said Latto. "she the hardest out! I only stamp btches that really RAP & really LIKE DAT! Chicago up +100000."

