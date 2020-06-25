Michael Jackson was 50 years old when he was found dead on June 25, 2009, after going into cardiac arrest in his L.A. mansion

Latoya Jackson and Nephew Taj Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson on Anniversary of Singer's Death

Taj Jackson is mourning the loss of his uncle, the late Michael Jackson.

On Thursday, which marked the 11th anniversary of the singer's death, a number of family members came together to commemorate him. "11 years ago today the world lost the greatest entertainer of all time," Taj, who is the son of Jackson’s brother Tito, wrote on Twitter.

"Although his talent was a gift from God, him sharing it was a gift to us. The world is [a] darker place without Michael Jackson in it. His love and light is truly missed by us all," he continued.

Tito also shared a tribute to his late brother, posting a throwback image of the singer on Instagram. "Always in our hearts," he wrote.

"To the greatest soul and entertainer in the world! ‬ ‪You will always be in our hearts! ‬ ‪May you continue to rest in peace!‬" added sister LaToya Jackson in a separate tribute.

Jackson was 50 years old when he was found dead on June 25, 2009, after going into cardiac arrest in his L.A. mansion.

He is also survived by his three children: Prince Michael, 23, Paris, 22, and Bigi, 18.

Last year, HBO released their documentary Leaving Neverland, which chronicles the longtime allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson. The exposé centers around claims from James Safechuck and Wade Robson. Both claim Jackson befriended them when they were children and their relationships quickly turned sexual.

Jackson repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and in 2005 was acquitted in a child sex abuse case against him in California. His estate also previously sued HBO and slammed the documentary, calling it “another rehash of dated and discredited allegations.”