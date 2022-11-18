Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 04:25 PM
Nadia Ferreira (L) and Marc Anthony at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at the Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards.

The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of the jacket, wearing the top buttons of his shirt undone. Anthony accessorized with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and several layers of jewelry.

Ferreira, 23, dazzled in a red strapless, floor-length dress with a structured cutout neckline and a thigh-high leg slit. The former Miss Universe Paraguay finished the ensemble with a sparkling chain necklace, a matching wraparound bracelet and a pair of strappy sparkling stilettos.

The couple's rare public outing came as Anthony performed with Sergio George and Motiff, in addition to winning best tropical song for his and Álvaro Lenier Mesa's "Mala" and best salsa album for Paʼllá Voy.

Marc Anthony performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin <a href="https://people.com/tag/grammy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Grammy Awards</a> at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

"My people! It is an honor for me to receive these awards for 'Best Tropical Song' and 'Best Salsa Album,'" Anthony wrote in Spanish on Instagram. "Thank you @latingrammys and thank you my people for always being there!"

Anthony and Ferreira announced their engagement at a party in Miami back in May, two months after making their relationship Instagram official. The event turned out to be their engagement party, during which the bride-to-be posted a photo of her diamond ring to her Instagram Story.

The Grammy Award winner was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, and they share sons Cristian Marcus, 21, and Ryan Adrian, 19. He also shares 14½-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: Marc Anthony Reveals New Romance, Kisses Madu Nicola at 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Anthony was last married to Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima from 2014 to 2017, and he also shares daughter Ariana, 28, and son Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado.

Related Articles
Anitta performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10 Must-See Photos from Thursday Night's Latin Grammy Awards
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Nadia Ferreira Shows Off Engagement Ring & Marc Anthony's Tattoo Cover-Up of Jennifer Lopez's Name
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Fiancée
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Madu Nicola Harris, Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Kisses Madu Nicola on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Hilary Duff
Hollywood's Friendliest Celeb Exes
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Liam Hemsworth Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Step Out for Premiere of 'Poker Face' in Sydney
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Step Out for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021