Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards.

The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of the jacket, wearing the top buttons of his shirt undone. Anthony accessorized with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and several layers of jewelry.

Ferreira, 23, dazzled in a red strapless, floor-length dress with a structured cutout neckline and a thigh-high leg slit. The former Miss Universe Paraguay finished the ensemble with a sparkling chain necklace, a matching wraparound bracelet and a pair of strappy sparkling stilettos.

The couple's rare public outing came as Anthony performed with Sergio George and Motiff, in addition to winning best tropical song for his and Álvaro Lenier Mesa's "Mala" and best salsa album for Paʼllá Voy.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty

"My people! It is an honor for me to receive these awards for 'Best Tropical Song' and 'Best Salsa Album,'" Anthony wrote in Spanish on Instagram. "Thank you @latingrammys and thank you my people for always being there!"

Anthony and Ferreira announced their engagement at a party in Miami back in May, two months after making their relationship Instagram official. The event turned out to be their engagement party, during which the bride-to-be posted a photo of her diamond ring to her Instagram Story.

The Grammy Award winner was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, and they share sons Cristian Marcus, 21, and Ryan Adrian, 19. He also shares 14½-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: Marc Anthony Reveals New Romance, Kisses Madu Nicola at 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Anthony was last married to Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima from 2014 to 2017, and he also shares daughter Ariana, 28, and son Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado.