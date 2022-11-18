10 Must-See Photos from Thursday Night's Latin Grammy Awards

01 of 10 Christina Aguilera Michael Tran/FilmMagic Christina Aguilera took home the award for best traditional pop vocal album, stunned in her gravity-defying ensemble and gave a rousing performance of song "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" with Christian Nodal (not pictured).

02 of 10 Anitta Rodrigo Varela/Getty Nominee Anitta was another one who did it all at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, both hosting the show and performing a medley of her hits.

03 of 10 Rosalía Borja B. Hojas/Getty Rosalía was the night's big winner, walking away with album of the year for Motomami.

04 of 10 John Legend & Sebastián Yatra Rodrigo Varela/Getty John Legend joined Sebastián Yatra —a winner two times over Thursday night — for a performance of their duet "Tacones Rojos."

05 of 10 Marc Anthony Rodrigo Varela/Getty After walking the red carpet with fiancée Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony lit up the stage for a performance with Sergio George and Motiff (not pictured) — and went home with two awards.

06 of 10 Emilio Estefan Denise Truscello/Getty Backstage, heavy hitter Emilio Estefan posed for photographers.

07 of 10 Luis Fonsi Rodrigo Varela/Getty Another of the night's hosts, Luis Fonsi turned heads in his embellished pink blazer.

08 of 10 Thalía Rodrigo Varela/Getty Thalía was another of the co-hosts, sparkling on stage in her beaded gown and cape.

09 of 10 Rosalía Rodrigo Varela/Getty Rosalía wasn't stopping with her win: she also hit the stage for performances of her tunes "Hentai" and "La Fama."