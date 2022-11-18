Entertainment Music 10 Must-See Photos from Thursday Night's Latin Grammy Awards Christina Aguilera! Marc Anthony! Rosalia! See the major moments from the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 02:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Christina Aguilera Michael Tran/FilmMagic Christina Aguilera took home the award for best traditional pop vocal album, stunned in her gravity-defying ensemble and gave a rousing performance of song "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" with Christian Nodal (not pictured). 02 of 10 Anitta Rodrigo Varela/Getty Nominee Anitta was another one who did it all at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, both hosting the show and performing a medley of her hits. 03 of 10 Rosalía Borja B. Hojas/Getty Rosalía was the night's big winner, walking away with album of the year for Motomami. 04 of 10 John Legend & Sebastián Yatra Rodrigo Varela/Getty John Legend joined Sebastián Yatra —a winner two times over Thursday night — for a performance of their duet "Tacones Rojos." 05 of 10 Marc Anthony Rodrigo Varela/Getty After walking the red carpet with fiancée Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony lit up the stage for a performance with Sergio George and Motiff (not pictured) — and went home with two awards. 06 of 10 Emilio Estefan Denise Truscello/Getty Backstage, heavy hitter Emilio Estefan posed for photographers. 07 of 10 Luis Fonsi Rodrigo Varela/Getty Another of the night's hosts, Luis Fonsi turned heads in his embellished pink blazer. 08 of 10 Thalía Rodrigo Varela/Getty Thalía was another of the co-hosts, sparkling on stage in her beaded gown and cape. 09 of 10 Rosalía Rodrigo Varela/Getty Rosalía wasn't stopping with her win: she also hit the stage for performances of her tunes "Hentai" and "La Fama." 10 of 10 Elvis Costello Michael Tran/FilmMagic Rockin' out in red, Elvis Costello performed with Jorge Drexler (not pictured).