10 Must-See Photos from Thursday Night's Latin Grammy Awards

Christina Aguilera! Marc Anthony! Rosalia! See the major moments from the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

By
Published on November 18, 2022 02:15 PM
01 of 10

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera accepts Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Aguilera” onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera took home the award for best traditional pop vocal album, stunned in her gravity-defying ensemble and gave a rousing performance of song "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" with Christian Nodal (not pictured).

02 of 10

Anitta

Anitta performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Nominee Anitta was another one who did it all at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, both hosting the show and performing a medley of her hits.

03 of 10

Rosalía

Becky G performs on stage during the 2022 Latin GRAMMY® Acoustic Session Madrid at Las Ventas Bullring on October 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Borja B. Hojas/Getty

Rosalía was the night's big winner, walking away with album of the year for Motomami.

04 of 10

John Legend & Sebastián Yatra

John Legend and Sebastián Yatra perform onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

John Legend joined Sebastián Yatra —a winner two times over Thursday night — for a performance of their duet "Tacones Rojos."

05 of 10

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

After walking the red carpet with fiancée Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony lit up the stage for a performance with Sergio George and Motiff (not pictured) — and went home with two awards.

06 of 10

Emilio Estefan

Emilio Estefan attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty

Backstage, heavy hitter Emilio Estefan posed for photographers.

07 of 10

Luis Fonsi

Co-host Luis Fonsi speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Another of the night's hosts, Luis Fonsi turned heads in his embellished pink blazer.

08 of 10

Thalía

Co-Host Thalía speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Thalía was another of the co-hosts, sparkling on stage in her beaded gown and cape.

09 of 10

Rosalía

Rosalía performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Rosalía wasn't stopping with her win: she also hit the stage for performances of her tunes "Hentai" and "La Fama."

10 of 10

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Rockin' out in red, Elvis Costello performed with Jorge Drexler (not pictured).

