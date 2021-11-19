2021 Latin Grammy Awards: See the Biggest Winners of the Night

Camilo and Juan Luis Guerra tied for the most wins of the night and Rubén Blades won Album of the Year

It really was the biggest night for Latin music.

The top Latin artists and musicians reunited under one roof last night for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, and between all of the show-stopping performances and big music wins, the roof was surely raised.

Hosts Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez, and Ana Brenda Contreras smoothly guided the audience through the night, while honoring Latin music's biggest artists through various awards and honors. The group of nominees from a broad range of countries were represented among the 53 categories.

Heading into the evening, Colombian artist Camilo led the pack with 10 nominations, followed by Juan Luis Guerra who earned six. Both artists proved to be the night's biggest winners. Camilo took home three awards for three different songs and also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Juan Luis Guerra also earned four awards, one being Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Camilo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The night was also hot for Rubén Blades, who walked into the evening as an eight-time Latin Grammy award-winning artist and walked out as a 10-time winner. He took home the prized Album of the Year award for Salswing! and Best Salsa Album for Salsa Plus! In addition, he was honored by the Latin Grammy Recording Academy with the prestigious 2021 Person of the Year award.

"Rediscovering Life Through Music" was the theme of this year's Latin Grammys, which was certainly brought to life through the slew of live performances. Highlights included legendary Cuban singer Gloria Estefan, who kicked the night off with a star-studded, three-song medley, and Christina Aguilera who made her triumphant return after more than 20 years since her last Latin Grammy's performance.

Accompanying Aguilera on stage were Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, and Becky G for an electric performance of "Pa Mis Muchachas," her new female anthem. The vocal powerhouse also showed off her vocals with "Somos Nada," alongside Julio Reyes Copello, playing a grand piano.

Gloria Estefan and Anitta Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Between Song of the Year and Best New Artist, keep scrolling to see who won big this year.

Record Of The Year

WINNER: "Talvez" — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán

"Todo de Ti" — Rauw Alejandro

"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada) — Marc Anthony

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas

"Bohemio" — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"Vida de Rico" — Camilo

"Suéltame, Bogotá" — Diamante Eléctrico

"Amén" — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"Te Olvidaste" — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

C. Tangana Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Album Of The Year

WINNER: Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Mis Manos — Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi

Privé — Juan Luis Guerra

Origen — Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Bad Bunny Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Best New Artist

WINNER: Juliana Velásquez

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Mis Manos — Camilo

Dios Los Cría — Andrés Calamaro

Munay — Pedro Capó

K.O. — Danna Paola

De México — Reik

Gloria Estefan Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Pop Song

WINNER: "Viva De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

"Adiós" — David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

"Ahó" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"La Mujer" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)

Best Urban Music Album

WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Goldo Funky — Akapellah

Monarca — Eladio Carrion

Enoc —Ozuna

Lyke Mike — Myke Towers

Best Urban Song

WINNER: "Patria Y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"A Fuego" — Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Dákiti" — Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)

"La Curiosidad" — Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)