The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thurs. Nov. 18, and Camilo leads the pack with 10 nominations

See the 2021 Latin Grammy Nominations, Including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, and More

The Latin Grammy nominations are here!

Tuesday morning, the Latin Recording Academy announced the full list of nominees for the 22nd Latin Grammys, which are returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 (and which will air on Univision).

Colombian artist Camilo takes the lead with 10 nominations, followed by Juan Luis Guerra who earned six. Spanish Urban star C. Tangana trails closely behind earning five nods, and reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny garnered four. All of these artists are vying for the coveted Album of the Year.

Omar Apollo, J Balvin, Maluma, and Rauw Alejandro are also competing for some of the top awards of the night which include Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The winners of most categories will be announced at the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, which will take place prior to the 2021 Latin Grammys telecast.

Check out all the major Latin Grammy nominations below. For the complete nominee list of all 53 categories, head to LatinGRAMMY.com.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Bad Bunny Bad Bunny at the 2021 Grammys in L.A. earlier this year | Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Record Of The Year

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán

"Todo de Ti" — Rauw Alejandro

"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada) — Marc Anthony

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas

"Bohemio" — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"Vida de Rico" — Camilo

"Suéltame, Bogotá" — Diamante Eléctrico

"Amén" — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"Te Olvidaste" — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

"Talvez" — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Album Of The Year

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos — Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi

Privé — Juan Luis Guerra

Origen — Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Song Of The Year

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

"Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dios Los Cría — Andrés Calamaro

Mis Manos — Camilo

Munay — Pedro Capó

K.O. — Danna Paola

De México — Reik

Best Pop Song

"Adiós" — David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

"Ahó" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"La Mujer" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)

"Viva De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Urban Music Album

Goldo Funky — Akapellah

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Monarca — Eladio Carrion

Enoc —Ozuna

Lyke Mike — Myke Towers

Best Urban Song

"A Fuego" — Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Dákiti" — Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)

"La Curiosidad" — Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)