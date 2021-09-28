See the 2021 Latin Grammy Nominations, Including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, and More
The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thurs. Nov. 18, and Camilo leads the pack with 10 nominations
The Latin Grammy nominations are here!
Tuesday morning, the Latin Recording Academy announced the full list of nominees for the 22nd Latin Grammys, which are returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 (and which will air on Univision).
Colombian artist Camilo takes the lead with 10 nominations, followed by Juan Luis Guerra who earned six. Spanish Urban star C. Tangana trails closely behind earning five nods, and reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny garnered four. All of these artists are vying for the coveted Album of the Year.
Omar Apollo, J Balvin, Maluma, and Rauw Alejandro are also competing for some of the top awards of the night which include Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The winners of most categories will be announced at the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, which will take place prior to the 2021 Latin Grammys telecast.
Check out all the major Latin Grammy nominations below. For the complete nominee list of all 53 categories, head to LatinGRAMMY.com.
Record Of The Year
"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán
"Todo de Ti" — Rauw Alejandro
"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada) — Marc Anthony
"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas
"Bohemio" — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias
"Vida de Rico" — Camilo
"Suéltame, Bogotá" — Diamante Eléctrico
"Amén" — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner
"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra
"Te Olvidaste" — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo
"Talvez" — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso
Album Of The Year
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Mis Manos — Camilo
Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi
Privé — Juan Luis Guerra
Origen — Juanes
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade
El Madrileño — C. Tangana
Song Of The Year
"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)
"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)
"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)
"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)
"Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)
"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)
"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)
"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)
"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best New Artist
Giulia Be
María Becerra
Bizarrap
Boza
Zoe Gotusso
Humbe
Rita Indiana
Lasso
Paloma Mami
Marco Mares
Juliana Velásquez
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dios Los Cría — Andrés Calamaro
Mis Manos — Camilo
Munay — Pedro Capó
K.O. — Danna Paola
De México — Reik
Best Pop Song
"Adiós" — David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
"Ahó" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)
"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
"La Mujer" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)
"Viva De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best Urban Music Album
Goldo Funky — Akapellah
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Monarca — Eladio Carrion
Enoc —Ozuna
Lyke Mike — Myke Towers
Best Urban Song
"A Fuego" — Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)
"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)
"Dákiti" — Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)
"La Curiosidad" — Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)
"Patria Y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)