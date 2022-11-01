Late Rapper Takeoff Feared Manifesting Early Death in His Lyrics: 'Certain Things You Just Don't Say'

Migos rapper Takeoff discussed getting his due in music and his fear of manifesting an early death via his lyrics in a wide-ranging interview that premiered just one week before his tragic death.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, who was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston at age 28, appeared with his uncle and bandmate Quavo on an episode of the Drink Champs podcast that aired on Oct. 22.

During the chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the musicians talked about their new collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links, which came out on Oct. 7, and N.O.R.E. praised Takeoff for his verses on the record.

"Enough is enough, you know? I'm chill and I'm laid-back, but it's time to pop it," the rapper replied. "I mean, time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don't want them later on when I ain't here. I want them right now."

As the conversation continued, talk turned to security and safety as a musician, with Takeoff agreeing with N.O.R.E. that being a rapper is among the more dangerous jobs in the world.

The "Messy" rapper explained that, in light of recent robberies and murders of stars like Pop Smoke and PnB Rock, he was often cautious of what he posted on social media so as not to alert any potential criminals as to his whereabouts.

"You've got to be careful with social media now," he said. "You gotta watch what you post because even though you're just trying to show off and show your fans stuff, it's people that follow you and watch you that [have] bad intentions and don't want the best for you. They're looking at your page and see you every day… That's why I don't even really post like that, or if I do, I post after I left the spot. I post tomorrow or the next day and you think I'm at a location, but nah, I'm at the crib."

After N.O.R.E. asked Takeoff and Quavo if they consider Los Angeles the "murder rap capital of the world," Quavo, 31, said he and his nephew were "always paranoid from the start" of their careers, and took their security very seriously.

He also said they actively avoid rapping about death so as not to manifest anything negative.

"We [were] rapping about [Lamborghinis] and money and cars before we even had Lambos, and then we got Lambos," Quavo explained. "You rap about death, you rap about smoking somebody, it is… You can look us up… We never even said 'If I die today…'"

Takeoff. Jeff Hahne/Getty

Added Takeoff: "I don't like that. I don't play like that… I'm just a witness of manifestation... I've seen it, so I know the power of the tongue is powerful. So what you speak comes to existence. There's certain things you just don't say."

The rapper continued, saying that he'd "always had dreams" of achieving success as a rapper, and was laser-focused on his goal throughout his youth.

"You know everybody plays sports and did what they did. I ain't never played sports. I always loved music from the jump, so I didn't even have a plan B. I made myself not have a plan B on purpose just so I could fulfill my plan A," he said. "I knew what I was gonna do, and I knew it was what I wanted to do. And I did it, and God is good."

Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot dead outside a downtown bowling alley, a representative for Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press.

He was reportedly at a private party with Quavo — who was not injured — when an altercation broke out around 2:30 a.m., according to TMZ.

A Houston Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE they are waiting for the medical examiner's office to identify the victim and notify the family, which has not happened yet, before confirming themselves.