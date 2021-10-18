From Avril Lavigne to 3OH!3, Rock Out with PEOPLE at Las Vegas' Emo Nite Experience
Tap through for photos of the best acts at The Emo Nite Las Vegas Experience, presented by Pollen, which took place all over Las Vegas this weekend
Mod Sun
Credit: Ben Trivett
Aaron Gillespie
Credit: Ben Trivett
Avril Lavigne
Credit: Meg Blair/Pollen
Dezi and Chris tied the knot for first EmoNite wedding
Credit: Ben Trivett
Royal and the Serpent
Credit: Ben Trivett
Bowling for Soup
Credit: Ben Trivett
The Maine
Credit: Ben Trivett
3OH!3
Credit: Ben Trivett
Machine Gun Kelly
Credit: Meg Blair/Pollen
Goody Grace
Credit: Ben Trivett
Mayday Parade
Credit: Ben Trivett
Carly and Erin
Credit: Ben Trivett
EmoNite Founders Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca
Credit: Ben Trivett
Sleeping with Sirens
Credit: Ben Trivett
Story of the Year
Credit: Ben Trivett
