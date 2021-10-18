From Avril Lavigne to 3OH!3, Rock Out with PEOPLE at Las Vegas' Emo Nite Experience

Tap through for photos of the best acts at The Emo Nite Las Vegas Experience, presented by Pollen, which took place all over Las Vegas this weekend

By Ben Trivett October 18, 2021 05:25 PM

1 of 15

Mod Sun

Credit: Ben Trivett
2 of 15

Aaron Gillespie

Credit: Ben Trivett

3 of 15

Avril Lavigne

Credit: Meg Blair/Pollen
4 of 15

Dezi and Chris tied the knot for first EmoNite wedding

Credit: Ben Trivett
5 of 15

Royal and the Serpent

Credit: Ben Trivett

6 of 15

Bowling for Soup

Credit: Ben Trivett
7 of 15

The Maine

Credit: Ben Trivett
8 of 15

3OH!3

Credit: Ben Trivett
9 of 15

Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Meg Blair/Pollen
10 of 15

Goody Grace

Credit: Ben Trivett
11 of 15

Mayday Parade

Credit: Ben Trivett
12 of 15

Carly and Erin

Credit: Ben Trivett
13 of 15

EmoNite Founders Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca

Credit: Ben Trivett
14 of 15

Sleeping with Sirens

Credit: Ben Trivett
15 of 15

Story of the Year

Credit: Ben Trivett
By Ben Trivett
