LAPD Launch Investigation into T.I. and Tiny Harris for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Woman

T.I. and Tiny Harris are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged sexual assault, PEOPLE can confirm.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells PEOPLE on Thursday that an investigation is ongoing.

A woman, whose identity was not released, virtually met with detectives in April about an alleged assault that took place in 2005, The Daily Beast reports.

Another woman filed a police report with similar allegations in Las Vegas earlier this month, the outlet also reports. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Steve Sadow, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny, told PEOPLE in a statement, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them," the statement read. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

According to an LAPD investigative report obtained by PEOPLE, the woman claimed she met the couple at a Los Angeles club and had accepted a sip of Tiny's drink. The couple then invited her back to their hotel room, the woman claimed, where the three allegedly showered together.

The woman alleged she fell ill when T.I. performed a sex act on her, to which she says she told him "no."

She told investigators that her last memory was sitting down on a couch after throwing up in the bathroom and that she woke up the next morning "very sore" with a "burning/itching sensation" in her genital area.

T.I. and Tiny faced accusations of sexual abuse earlier this year when a woman alleged on Instagram that the couple would force women to take drugs and have sex with them and that T.I. once held a gun to her head.

At the time, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them."

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade," the statement read. "[The couple is] taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

Later that month, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn — who is representing multiple women claiming to have been sexually assaulted by the couple — said in a release from his office had been contacted numerous "women, survivors and witnesses" with "a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation."

The allegations "span over fifteen years" and are "eerily consistent," according to the release. The individual claims from his clients reportedly include allegations of being "coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs" or being "unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims' ability to consent" to "sexual acts."

Amid the allegations, production for T.I. and Tiny's VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, was suspended.

A spokesperson for MTV Entertainment previously told PEOPLE, "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."