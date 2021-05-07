The crowd was compliant, and no arrests were made, according to police

LAPD Broke Up Chris Brown's Birthday Party That Had Hundreds of Attendees

A large party at the Los Angeles home of singer Chris Brown was broken up by police early Thursday morning

While police did not identify the house as Brown's, when asked for comment by PEOPLE on dispersing Chris Brown's party in the Tarzana neighborhood, they replied that "officers responded to a loud noise call" and "dispersed a large crowd."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers responded to the noise complaint at the home around 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police did not say how many people were in attendance, but NBC4 reports between 300 to 500 cars were parked in the neighborhood when police arrived.

The crowd was compliant, and no arrests were made, according to police.

A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The "City Girls" singer turned 32 on Wednesday. Among those who wished him a happy birthday was his daughter, 6-year-old Royalty, who posted two videos on Instagram for the occasion.

Chris Brown and Royalty Brown Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In the first video, Royalty sings "Happy Birthday," captioning the post: "Happy birthday to my daddy! ❤️♉️🥳"

"Daddy I just want you to know that you're the most special person I've ever had in the whole wide world," she says in the second video. "I love you."

Several of Brown's collaborators and friends also posted on social media, showing footage from the birthday bash at his Tarzana mansion.

DJ TRACKDILLA shared video on his Instagram Stories walking into the singer's home, where dozens of people could be seen mingling in the decorated backyard.

In other videos, crowds of people are dancing under a white tent to music — including Brown's recent single "Go Crazy."

chrsi brown party Chris Brown's party | Credit: trackdilla/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DJ Carisma, who has worked with Brown on several projects, also posted a video on Instagram from the party.

In the clip, she embraces Brown, telling him happy birthday and calling him "legendary."

"#LANites Big #Taurus Vibes 😘. HBD CB! #CincoDeBreezy," she captioned the post.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County reached the yellow tier of California's COVID-19 reopening plan, which allows businesses to serve customers at higher capacities. Indoor bars are also able to open their doors again for the first time.

Last week, the county released updated guidelines for social gatherings, encouraging residents to stay outdoors and limit the "mixing among different households" until a majority of people are vaccinated.

Officials recommend keeping guest lists to 50 people or under for outdoor social gatherings, and COVID protocols such as mask wearing and physical distancing should be adhered to where possible.