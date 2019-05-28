LANY and Julia Michaels just dropped a new music video — and it’s perfect for summer.

In the video for their song “okay,” Michaels and LANY band members Paul Klein, Les Priest and Jake Goss can be seen walking along a beach and rollerblading by the ocean as palm trees wave in the distance.

The song, about going through a breakup, begins with Michaels and Klein singing: “I bought that pillow on the couch ’cause it reminded / Me of the colors on your wall, I thought you’d like it / I don’t want this to be my last time in this apartment.”

In the chorus, they sing in unison: “I’m gonna be okay, right? / I’m gonna be okay, right? / I wish I could tell myself that at night / I’m gonna be okay, right?”

LANY, an alt-pop electronic band that formed in Nashville, is currently in the middle of their world tour‘s North American leg, which ends on June 28 in Los Angeles.

In an interview with MTV News, Klein said that the idea for “okay” came after he and Michaels, 25, talked about their love lives in a parking lot.

“She talked to me about some guy she had a crush on, and I was like, ‘I just can’t even look at girls right now’ because I still loved this girl that totally wrecked me,” he told the outlet. “At the end of my whole two-hour spiel, I think I said to her, ‘I’m gonna be okay. Right?’ And she’s like, ‘Write that right now.'”

“I really cherish people that have honest perspectives and want to write from a very conversational standpoint and write something very specific about their lives,” Michaels added. “When we wrote together for the first time, it was like that right off the bat.”