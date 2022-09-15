Lang Lang Aims to Prove That Classical Music Is in Disney's 'DNA' Through 'The Disney Book'

The Disney Book is out Friday

By
Published on September 15, 2022 04:40 PM
LANG LANG disney by Simon Webb
Lang Lang. Photo: Simon Webb

For Lang Lang, reimagining music that has already been made to perfection wasn't easy — but it was a challenge he took on willingly.

On Friday, Lang Lang will release his latest studio album, The Disney Book. Comprised by all of the pianist's favorite Disney songs, he had a mission in mind: to encourage the exploration of classical music.

"I want to show that classical music has no limit," Lang Lang, 40, tells PEOPLE. "And this is something that I really believed from the very beginning of my career. I want to share with our audience, no matter where they come from, whatever age, that classical pianists can explain Disney music in a very fresh and spectacular way."

Like many other musicians, he started this project during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — and it's a direct result of hours in the studio and working with artists he admires deeply.

Lang Lang Drops 'Dos Orugitas' Ahead of The Disney Book Release
Disney

"We got Andrea Bocelli to sing Tarzan in Italian. It's very interesting. This is the first time I think the theme song is recorded only for Italians," he says of his "dear friend" Bocelli.

He continues, "But then we [got] my new great friend Jon Batiste to play New Orleans-style jazz on top of my classical and jazz style [in 'It's All Right.'] So we try to have this mix with classical jazz and New Orleans jazz."

Perhaps the most notable collaboration of the album, however, is with his wife and musician Gina Alice on "Wish Upon a Star."

"We wanted to do this piece particularly for our son," he says of his 20-month-old baby boy. "So for the baby, we want to give him some smooth music to hug him, kiss him."

Aside from enjoying some of your Disney favorites in a new way, Lang Lang hopes fans will walk away with a newfound perspective on the genre.

"It's not only in the magic journey. They can do that already with any Disney movies. I really want them to feel classical pianists, classical music, it's so interesting to listen to. I really hope this will open some new door for our new audience, which is to feel that classical music is part of Disney's DNA."

He continues, "I really want the kids today to also feel that we also have something to say, and let's have some fun together. We are not that serious."

This album is also coming full circle for Lang Lang, as he became a Disney fan after the first time he visited the amusement park, when he won the Tchaikovsky young musician competition.

"My first Disney memory is going to Tokyo when I was 13 years old, in 1995," he recalls. "After I won the competition in Japan. Because that time in China, they have no Disneyland. So that was my first time in Disneyland, which was in Tokyo."

He continues, "It was like the happiest day in my life. And it's amazing that in 2015, when Disneyland opened in Shanghai, I played the opening. Because it was like, 'I had to do this. This is so exciting.'"

The Disney Book — which also comes in a 28-track deluxe edition — is out Friday

Related Articles
LANG LANG disney by Simon Webb
Lang Lang Drops a Classical Iteration of 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' Ahead of'' Album Release
Model of New Ride Based on Disney's Princess and the Frog Revealed at D23 Expo
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
imagine dragons
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Revisits 'Night Visions' 10 Years Later: 'Changed Everything for Me'
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
MILCK
MILCK Created Her Powerful New Anthem 'We Won't Go Back' Using a Pro-Choice Protest Chant
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
splash mountain
Disney Reveals Splash Mountain Will Be Transformed Into Tiana's Bayou Adventure by 2024
Louis Cato
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album Renaissance, Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project
Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album 'Renaissance' , Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
jon batiste
Get to Know Jon Batiste, the 2022 Grammy-Winning Artist Who Took Home Album of the Year
James Bay Opens Up About His New Album Leap
James Bay Writes from a 'Vulnerable' Place and Taps Into What's Behind His 'Smiling Face' in 'Leap'
Chris Young
Chris Young Talks New Collaborations with Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen: 'I've Been Really Lucky'
MUNA (2022)
MUNA Turned a Dark Period into Their Most Confident Album Yet — with a Little Help from Phoebe Bridgers
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Brett Eldredge performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify )
Why Brett Eldredge Says He's 'Most Myself' on Stage: 'I Get Up There and Feel That Connection'
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste Postpones Carnegie Hall Performance After Testing Positive for COVID: 'See You All Soon'