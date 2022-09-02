Lang Lang Drops a Classical Iteration of 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' Ahead of'' Album Release

Get ready, Encanto fans! Lang Lang is putting a classical twist on one of your favorite singalongs.

On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering Lang Lang's classical version of "Dos Oruguitas" by Sebastián Yatra from the beloved film Encanto.

"Everything Disney touches musically, it's gold. But obviously, it's very challenging because it's already in the highest level," Lang Lang, 40, tells PEOPLE.

He continues, "So what can I do? And for me as a classical pianist, I wanted to make all those great songs into the best possibilities from the technique of Chopin, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Herbie Hancock."

Lang Lang. Simon Webb

The song contains all of it's original magic — but with the help of Lang Lang's skills on the keys, it obtains a soothing, lullaby-like feeling.

Meanwhile, for Yatra, getting to revisit the song that won him an Oscar in March was like a dream come true.

"I am in awe of the opportunity to work with the talented Lang Lang on this powerful new version of 'Dos Oruguitas,' " Yatra, 27, says in a press release.

Sebastián Yatra. Sebastian Yatra

"I am such a big fan of his work, so to be able to continue the journey of this song in this way is more special than I can put into words," he adds. "I'm incredibly grateful to reimagine this beautiful song with such a legendary pianist for his upcoming Disney album."

The Disney Book — set for release on Sept. 16 — follows Lang Lang's 2019 album Piano Book. The album contains all of his favorite Disney songs from films like COCO, Tarzan, Aladdin and more. The deluxe edition will feature 28 tracks.

When fans listen, Lang Lang hopes that they experience the magical journey of Disney — but also that it opens the door for his genre.

"It's not only in the magic journey. They can do that already with any Disney movies," he says. "I really want them to feel classical pianist, classical music, it's so interesting to listen. I really hope this will open some new door for our new audience, which to feel classical music is part of Disney's DNA."

"Dos Oruguitas (from Encanto)" is out now.