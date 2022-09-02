Lang Lang Drops a Classical Iteration of 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' Ahead of'' Album Release

Lang Lang's newest album titled The Disney Book is set for release on Sept. 16

By
Published on September 2, 2022 10:00 AM

Get ready, Encanto fans! Lang Lang is putting a classical twist on one of your favorite singalongs.

On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering Lang Lang's classical version of "Dos Oruguitas" by Sebastián Yatra from the beloved film Encanto.

"Everything Disney touches musically, it's gold. But obviously, it's very challenging because it's already in the highest level," Lang Lang, 40, tells PEOPLE.

He continues, "So what can I do? And for me as a classical pianist, I wanted to make all those great songs into the best possibilities from the technique of Chopin, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Herbie Hancock."

LANG LANG disney by Simon Webb
Lang Lang. Simon Webb

The song contains all of it's original magic — but with the help of Lang Lang's skills on the keys, it obtains a soothing, lullaby-like feeling.

Meanwhile, for Yatra, getting to revisit the song that won him an Oscar in March was like a dream come true.

"I am in awe of the opportunity to work with the talented Lang Lang on this powerful new version of 'Dos Oruguitas,' " Yatra, 27, says in a press release.

Sebastian Yatra 2022
Sebastián Yatra. Sebastian Yatra

"I am such a big fan of his work, so to be able to continue the journey of this song in this way is more special than I can put into words," he adds. "I'm incredibly grateful to reimagine this beautiful song with such a legendary pianist for his upcoming Disney album."

The Disney Book — set for release on Sept. 16 — follows Lang Lang's 2019 album Piano Book. The album contains all of his favorite Disney songs from films like COCO, Tarzan, Aladdin and more. The deluxe edition will feature 28 tracks.

When fans listen, Lang Lang hopes that they experience the magical journey of Disney — but also that it opens the door for his genre.

"It's not only in the magic journey. They can do that already with any Disney movies," he says. "I really want them to feel classical pianist, classical music, it's so interesting to listen. I really hope this will open some new door for our new audience, which to feel classical music is part of Disney's DNA."

"Dos Oruguitas (from Encanto)" is out now.

Related Articles
creedence clearwater revival
John Fogerty Talks New Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary and Making Peace with His Past
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set
MILCK
MILCK Created Her Powerful New Anthem 'We Won't Go Back' Using a Pro-Choice Protest Chant
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' Is Eligible to Be Nominated at 2023 Oscars: Report
Sebastian Yatra
Sebastián Yatra Says the 'Amazing' Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Really Let Me Be Myself' on Song for 'Encanto'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
splash mountain
Disney Reveals Splash Mountain Will Be Transformed Into Tiana's Bayou Adventure by 2024
Encanto
Why 'Encanto' 's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Wasn't Nominated for an Oscar
Sebastián Yatra
Sebastián Yatra Says Making New Album 'Dharma' Was 'Therapy' and Helped When He Felt 'Pretty Lost'
Adam Warner Breathes New Life into the Charlie Daniels’ Classic “Long Haired Country Boy”
Adam Warner Breathes New Life into the Charlie Daniels' Classic 'Long Haired Country Boy'
Enhypen tour announcement
Enhypen Talk Embarking on First World Tour After Debuting Amid Pandemic: 'Everything's New'
Paul Walter Hauser On How God Led Him to Create New EP Murder for Higher as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
Paul Walter Hauser on How God Led Him to Create New EP 'Murder for Higher' as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
ZOMBIES 3
'Zombies 3' First Look: Meg Donnelly Teases Disney+ Film Is 'Bigger and Better' Than Ever
JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Madonna
Madonna Talks New 'Frozen on Fire' Remix and Planning a 'Magical Experience' for Upcoming Birthday
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline