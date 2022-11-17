Landon Barker Reveals He Won't Be Following His Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Footsteps on ''DWTS' '

Landon Barker won't be showing off his moves on Dancing with the Stars like his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Charli,18, is currently competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of DWTS, which premiered on Disney+ in September.

Asked if he plans on following suit and competing in the star-studded show, Landon, 19, told E! News, "Hard no."

He added, "I'm not quite the dancer."

Still, he made it clear he's cheering on his girlfriend.

ABC/Eric McCandless

"I think that Charli works so much on the show and she's so dedicated, and really puts her everything into the show and hasn't gone easy on it," he told the outlet, adding, "She's really working hard to compete on the show and she's really doing her best and I'm extremely proud of her and I hope that she has all the success on the show."

The son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, also isn't underestimating the efforts put into the show.

"It's definitely not easy. They're not easy dance routines that she's learning every single week," Landon continued.

Landon, along with his dad and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, 43, recently supported Charli and sat front row during week 3 of DWTS.

Charli later confessed she had extra jitters with Travis and Kardashian in the audience, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot."

Added the reality star: "I try not to look at them while I'm performing, because it makes me nervous. But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun."

PEOPLE caught up with Charli's mom, Heidi D'Amelio — who is also competing on the series — after week 3's show last month. She shared more about the D'Amelio family's connection to the Barkers, now that Charli and Landon are publicly dating.

"We've hung out a couple of times just at events and they're super sweet, so it was nice of them to come by and support Charli and me in some sort of way," Heidi, 50, said of Kourtney and Travis. "They're super sweet."

She added, "This is really fun to have them here."