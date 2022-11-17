Landon Barker Reveals He Won't Be Following His Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Footsteps on ''DWTS' '

The Tik Tok star is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars

By
Published on November 17, 2022 07:28 PM
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Landon Barker won't be showing off his moves on Dancing with the Stars like his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Charli,18, is currently competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of DWTS, which premiered on Disney+ in September.

Asked if he plans on following suit and competing in the star-studded show, Landon, 19, told E! News, "Hard no."

He added, "I'm not quite the dancer."

Still, he made it clear he's cheering on his girlfriend.

CHARLI D’AMELIO, MARK BALLAS
ABC/Eric McCandless

"I think that Charli works so much on the show and she's so dedicated, and really puts her everything into the show and hasn't gone easy on it," he told the outlet, adding, "She's really working hard to compete on the show and she's really doing her best and I'm extremely proud of her and I hope that she has all the success on the show."

The son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, also isn't underestimating the efforts put into the show.

"It's definitely not easy. They're not easy dance routines that she's learning every single week," Landon continued.

Landon, along with his dad and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, 43, recently supported Charli and sat front row during week 3 of DWTS.

Charli later confessed she had extra jitters with Travis and Kardashian in the audience, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated

Added the reality star: "I try not to look at them while I'm performing, because it makes me nervous. But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun."

PEOPLE caught up with Charli's mom, Heidi D'Amelio — who is also competing on the series — after week 3's show last month. She shared more about the D'Amelio family's connection to the Barkers, now that Charli and Landon are publicly dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've hung out a couple of times just at events and they're super sweet, so it was nice of them to come by and support Charli and me in some sort of way," Heidi, 50, said of Kourtney and Travis. "They're super sweet."

She added, "This is really fun to have them here."

Related Articles
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon (Whom Tyra Banks Called Logan) Cheer on Charli D'Amelio on Dancing with the Stars
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon Cheer on Charli D'Amelio in 'DWTS' Audience
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker's Dad Travis Barker 'Let Me in with Open Arms'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/travisbarker/2962904853703780722/?hl=en
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgT0_VPQR7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D travisbarker Verified Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳 Edited · 23h
Travis Barker Celebrates 'Most Wonderful Son' Landon on His 19th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker 'Was Very Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Debut: 'So Supportive' 
Charli D'Amelio shares pics of new tattoo
Charli D'Amelio Reveals She Got 2 Tattoos Filming Season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' – See Her Ink 
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Charli D'Amelio Says 'Dancing with the Stars' Is Reconnecting Her to a Part of Herself She 'Lost'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio attend TIME Women Of The Year at Spago L'extérieur on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Charli D'Amelio and Mom Heidi Join 'Dancing with the Stars' as the Show's First Mother-Daughter Duo
Artem Chigvintsev Vulture Festival, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Artem Chigvintsev Says Returning to 'DWTS' as a Married Man Has Changed His Perspective as a Pro
Jason Lewis, Liz Godwin
'Sex and the City' 's Jason Lewis on How His Fiancée Convinced Him to Be 'Less Pigheaded' and Join 'DWTS'
Charli D'Amelio; Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Show Off PDA After Ex Chase Hudson Seemed to Call Her Out In New Song