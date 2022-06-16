The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star got married in Portofino, Italy on May 22

Landon Barker Says He 'Really Enjoyed' Seeing Dad Travis 'So Happy' at His Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

Landon Barker is opening up about his dad's new marriage.

In honor of Landon's boohooMAN x Landon Barker collection launch, he spoke to PEOPLE about all things fashion — and life after dad Travis Barker's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

Discussing their wedding last month, Landon, 18, says the best part was simply seeing everyone's happiness.

"I would say I definitely enjoyed seeing my dad so happy and at peace," he says of the Blink-182 drummer, 46. "It was all a great time, just seeing everybody so happy. And it was emotional and beautiful at the same time."

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Launch Party Travis Barker and Landon Barker | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Travis and Kardashian, 43, famously wed in Portofino, Italy, on May 22 surrounded by their friends and family following a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

Along with close family and friends, all six of their children were in attendance for the ceremony: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and on Travis' side Landon, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that the bride was on cloud nine throughout the celebrations. "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

The family, along with Kardashian and Travis were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana, but Landon shares that he got to customize one of his outfits for the wedding — and he really enjoyed it.

"I wanted black leather pants with fringe on the side and then I had a jacket in the past [with] these little pearl Dolce & Gabbana charms. I told them to put them on the sides with the fringe and when I got to Italy, it was literally waiting there in my room," he says.

He continues, "My vision came to life. It was sick."

Meanwhile, in May, during an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about how happy she felt to have a blended family.

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," she said in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she added. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."

In April, Kardashian celebrated her birthday at Disneyland with her blended family and shared photos from the occasion on Instagram.

"Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life," the Poosh founder wrote alongside the carousel of images from the magical outing. "🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full."

Meanwhile, as Landon detailed his boohooMAN collection, the punk-rocker opened up about how Travis influenced his style evolution — and the role Kardashian plays in influencing his.

"As a baby, he would always put me in cool old rock band tees. But honestly, I would say I got my dad into fashion more than he got me into fashion because when I was younger, all my dad would wear is black Dickies and a punk rock t-shirt for years," Landon says.