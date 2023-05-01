Landon Barker Celebrates Charli D'Amelio's 19th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'You Have Changed My Life'

Landon Barker is wishing Charli D'Amelio a happy birthday!

The social media star turned 19 on Monday, and her boyfriend took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from throughout their relationship in celebration of her big day.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio," began Barker's caption. "I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!"

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio. Landon Barker

"[You're] such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love," continued the 19-year-old musician. "I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much ❤️"

Barker's Instagram post featured a mirror selfie of the pair — with the TikTok star flipping off the camera — as well as a video of her dancing in a bedroom, another selfie from a silly underneath angle and a sweet photo of the pair side-by-side.

Charli D'Amelio. Landon Barker

He also shared photos of D'Amelio dressed for an event, smiling in bed and posing alongside Barker, as well as a video of her dancing in sweats at home, a picture of her smiling on the ground and a snap of the pair at Disneyland.

Barker, who is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's son, and D'Amelio went public with their relationship in July 2022 after sparking romance rumors with a public spotting at his father's concert the month prior.

A source told PEOPLE later in July that the budding romance between the two Gen Z stars — dubbed "Chardon" by TikTok users — was in its "early stages."

Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

Last month, D'Amelio and Barker appeared on the cover of Mini V — a youth-focused version of the fashion magazine V. This marked the couple's first magazine cover together.

For the feature, the lovebirds answered questions from the Proust Questionnaire, a 19th-century game created by Marcel Proust, letting readers in on what makes them the happiest, which just so happened to describe moments like these.

Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

Barker answered the question, "What is your idea of perfect happiness?" with the answer, "I don't know if perfect happiness truly exists, but if it did, it would be me creating art, surrounded by friends and family."

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

D'Amelio seconded that answer with, "Perfect happiness to me is being surrounded by the people I love every single day."

Barker was also asked, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"

He answered: "Humor for sure. I'm constantly cracking jokes and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli."