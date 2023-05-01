Landon Barker Celebrates Charli D'Amelio's 19th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'You Have Changed My Life'

"I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much," wrote the musician

By
Published on May 1, 2023 05:05 PM
Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio. Photo: Landon Barker

Landon Barker is wishing Charli D'Amelio a happy birthday!

The social media star turned 19 on Monday, and her boyfriend took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from throughout their relationship in celebration of her big day.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio," began Barker's caption. "I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!"

Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio. Landon Barker

"[You're] such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love," continued the 19-year-old musician. "I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much ❤️"

Barker's Instagram post featured a mirror selfie of the pair — with the TikTok star flipping off the camera — as well as a video of her dancing in a bedroom, another selfie from a silly underneath angle and a sweet photo of the pair side-by-side.

Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio. Landon Barker

He also shared photos of D'Amelio dressed for an event, smiling in bed and posing alongside Barker, as well as a video of her dancing in sweats at home, a picture of her smiling on the ground and a snap of the pair at Disneyland.

Barker, who is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's son, and D'Amelio went public with their relationship in July 2022 after sparking romance rumors with a public spotting at his father's concert the month prior.

A source told PEOPLE later in July that the budding romance between the two Gen Z stars — dubbed "Chardon" by TikTok users — was in its "early stages."

Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio
Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

Last month, D'Amelio and Barker appeared on the cover of Mini V — a youth-focused version of the fashion magazine V. This marked the couple's first magazine cover together.

For the feature, the lovebirds answered questions from the Proust Questionnaire, a 19th-century game created by Marcel Proust, letting readers in on what makes them the happiest, which just so happened to describe moments like these.

Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio
Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

Barker answered the question, "What is your idea of perfect happiness?" with the answer, "I don't know if perfect happiness truly exists, but if it did, it would be me creating art, surrounded by friends and family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio. Landon Barker

D'Amelio seconded that answer with, "Perfect happiness to me is being surrounded by the people I love every single day."

Barker was also asked, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"

He answered: "Humor for sure. I'm constantly cracking jokes and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli."

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran Tears Up Over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's 'the Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's the 'Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Fall Out Boy Releases Vinyl Record Made with Actual Tears from Band Members
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa and her Parents
All About Dua Lipa's Parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa
Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)
Baby Rose press shots
Baby Rose Talks New Album 'Through and Through', Lessons from SZA and Avoiding 'Toxic Positivity' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift Deletes 'Lavender Haze' IG Explanation Video Referencing Joe Alwyn Relationship
usher and kimora lee simmons
See Usher Feed Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry — 25 Years After She Starred in 'Nice & Slow' Music Video
liam payne
Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!
Jack Harlow, Eminem
Jack Harlow Says He's 'Strivin' to Be the Hardest White Boy' Since Rapper Eminem in New Song
aerosmith, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler
Aerosmith Confirms Farewell Tour 'Peace Out' After 50 Years of Music: 'Time for One Last Go'
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom ‘Continuously Put in the Work’ to Make Sure They’re ‘O.K.’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom 'Continuously Put in the Work' to Make Sure They're 'O.K.'
BLACK-ISH - Thats What Friends Are For Season Premiere Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion. The season eight premiere of black-ish airs TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images) MICHELLE OBAMA; ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Bruce Springsteen performs at UBS Arena on April 11, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama Sings Backup for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band During Concert in Spain
Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn4AU1PFvg/?hl=en. Tish Cyrus/Instagram
Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Adele Enjoys a Date Night with Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Game
Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Willie Nelson's Life and Career in Photos