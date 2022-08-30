Lance Bass Says He'd Pick Darren Criss to Replace Justin Timberlake for *NSYNC Tour: 'He Loves Boy Bands'

Lance Bass says Darren Criss "would just be the perfect fit" for an *NSYNC reunion tour, should Justin Timberlake decide not to join

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 12:05 PM
American boy band 'N Sync, circa 2000. Clockwise, from top left: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and , JC Chasez. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Darren Criss attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
*NSYNC; Darren Criss. Photo: Tim Roney/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

If Lance Bass had to say "Bye Bye Bye" to Justin Timberlake should *NSYNC ever embark on a reunion tour, he already has a backup in mind.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of the Pod Meets World podcast with Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, Fishel asked Bass to dream-cast a stand-in should Timberlake, 41, decide not to do a hypothetical tour with the musical group that also included JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

"If you guys had to go on the road now as *NSYNC but you were gonna have somebody fill in for Justin — kinda like the way John Mayer is now in the Grateful Dead — who do you think you would choose to be in that role?" asked Fishel, 41.

Responded Bass, 43, "Oh, I know exactly who it would be. He's really great with harmonies. A lot of people don't know that he kinda came from, [in] college, he studied music and [he's] amazing with harmonies: Darren Criss."

Calling Criss, 35, a "great guy," Bass added, "He loves boy bands. He's from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Criss starred in many a musical stage production throughout his adolescence and made his Broadway debut in 2012, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying for a three-week run.

Before his TV breakout role as Blaine Anderson on Glee beginning in late 2010, he co-founded theater company StarKid Productions and was known by Harry Potter fans for playing the boy-wizard lead role (made famous onscreen by Radcliffe, 33) in several of StarKid's musical-parody productions.

He went on to star in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, and is currently appearing alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in the Broadway revival of play American Buffalo.

Additionally, Criss received both Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his role as killer Andrew Cunanan in 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Meanwhile, Criss and Bass are longtime friends, with the former having attended the 2014 wedding of Bass and now-husband Michael Turchin.

RELATED VIDEO: Backstreet Boys Tease Possible Tour with *NSYNC: Fans Would "Lose Their Mind"

And Criss is already versed in at least one of *NSYNC's songs, even coming together with Chasez, 46, for a 2018 St. Patrick's Day show in which they performed acoustic versions of *NSYNC's early hits "I Want You Back" and "Tearin' Up My Heart."

The whole band, including Timberlake, reunited at their Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2018. Before that, the last time they all got together was for Chasez's 40th birthday in August 2016.

In April 2019, Fatone, 45, Kirkpatrick, 50, Chasez and Bass also reunited onstage during Ariana Grande's performance at Coachella.

*NSYNC formed in 1995 and became one of the most beloved boy bands ever, rivaling the Backstreet Boys. After they went on their Celebrity Tour in 2002, which earned nearly $30 million, the group went on a hiatus, which has lasted 20 years.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actress Danielle Fishel and former N'Sync band member Lance Bass attend the Book Release Party For "Here's What We'll Say" by Reichen Lehmkuhl at the Abbey on October 23, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Making a Movie About Their Real-Life Romance in the '90s
JC Chasez
JC Chasez Launches TikTok Account, Asks Fellow *NSYNC Members for Advice: 'Am I Doing This Right?'
Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick
Lance Bass' Twins Meet *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick: 'Two of the Best Dads I Know'
"The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Joey Fatone and Lance Bass Reflect on *NSYNC Days In The 2000s: 'It Was The Most Eclectic Time in Pop Music'
90's Con Portrait Studio
AJ McLean Says Doing Broadway Is 'No. 1 on My Bucket List' — and Reveals His Plans to Move to NYC
nsync
Lance Bass Confirms *NSYNC — Justin Timberlake Included — Have Weekly Happy Hours on Zoom
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Justin Timberlake, NSYNC
Justin Timberlake Celebrates 20 Years of *NSYNC's Hit Album 'Celebrity' : 'What a Time to Be Alive'
*NSYNC
Lance Bass Recalls the Exact Moment He Knew *NSYNC Had Made It
*NSYNC
Lance Bass Creating *NSYNC Movie About 2 Superfans Who Followed the Boy Band on Their Final Tour
NSYNC Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Joey Fatone Says 'Never Say Never' to a Possible *NSYNC Reunion
kenan thompson, Georgia Thompson, Gianna Thompson
All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who've Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies
*NSYNC (Sans Justin Timberlake) Celebrates Lance Bass' Birthday with Surprise Zoom Call
*NSYNC (Minus Justin Timberlake) Celebrates Lance Bass' Birthday with Surprise Zoom Call
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Has No Regrets About His and Britney Spears' Iconic Matching Denim Look
Red Hot
The Boy Bands of the 'TRL' Era: Where Are They Now?
Justin Timberlake Set to Return to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala Stage with Chris and Robert Pine
Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala as Chris Pine and Dad Robert Host