"She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing," Lance Bass said after learning he's a distant cousin of Britney Spears

See the Moment Lance Bass Learns He's Related to Britney Spears: 'This Means So Much to Me'

Lance Bass and Britney Spears have lots in common.

On a new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf series, the 42-year-old *NSYNC alum and husband Michael Turchin investigated Bass's family tree, at one point having to guess which music star he is related to: Faith Hill, Spears or Elvis Presley.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wish!" Bass said about the possibility of being part of pal Spears' family. He added, "I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way," before locking in his guess as Presley. Turchin guessed Spears, which his spouse shot down as "too good to be true."

However, they're informed, Bass is indeed the sixth cousin, once removed, from the "Toxic" singer, 39.

"Are you kidding me? ... This is amazing. Oh my gosh!" Bass exclaimed. "Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well now I'm related to the queen of pop!"

lance bass, britney spears Credit: KMazur/WireImage

"That is so crazy though, 'cause, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool," he said. "For some reason I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bass — who welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate with Turchin, 34, on Oct. 13 — has previously spoken about his close friendship with Spears, including the fact that she was one of the first people he came out to.

Two years before he officially came out in 2006, he opened up to Spears on the day of her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander back in January 2004. (The marriage was annulled just 55 hours later.)

"It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason. So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing," Bass said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019. "And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset."