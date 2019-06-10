Lance Bass Confirms 'NSYNC Will 'Sit Down This Summer to Figure' Out Possible Reunion

Following their well-received mini-reunion at Coachella this year, ‘NSYNC is mulling over whether or not to get together again.

Lance Bass recently told Variety that the boy band will soon discuss the possibilities of a reunion project in the midst of vetting offers.

“We haven’t talked about what the next step is but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out,” Bass said, though he added that the Coachella reunion was “definitely a one-off.”

“There are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at,” he continued. “Coachella was incredible and it was a big moment for ‘NSYNC.”

Though the band’s popularity continues, fans were reminded of their music when Ariana Grande released her hit “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” which samples an old ‘NSYNC song, “It Makes Me Ill,” from their 2000 album, No Strings Attached.

And in April, Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick all joined Grande on stage during weekend 1 of the Coachella festival. Noticeably absent was Justin Timberlake, though he later applauded the group on their performance via Instagram.

“You guys killed it last night,” Timberlake sent his congratulations, adding a raised hands emoji.

The whole band, including Timberlake, previously reunited at their Walk of Fame ceremony last April.

However, while every member got a chance to share their appreciation for each other in a series of speeches, the group didn’t sing any of their old hits.

Prior to that joyful occasion, the last time all five men got together was to celebrate Chasez’s 40th birthday bash in August 2016.

Fatone, who filed for divorce from wife Kelly Baldwin, recently spoke about a possible reunion, saying “never say never” despite Timberlake’s busy solo schedule.

“We have to have the conversation, even without Justin. The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird,” he told Us Weekly. “People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.”