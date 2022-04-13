Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick Perform 'Bye Bye Bye' at Ryan Cabrera's Wedding – Watch!

Lance Bass got back to his boy band roots over the weekend at the star-studded wedding of Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss!

The musician, 42, got up on stage at the reception in Southern California on Saturday night, performing with two of his fellow *NSYNC members, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Bass shared video of the moment to his Instagram on Tuesday, showing a clip of the trio belting their 2000 hit, "Bye Bye Bye." Additionally, WWE star Bliss, 30, stood alongside the singers and did an impressive job keeping up with their choreography.

"Who said a Boyband couldn't have a kick ass girl. (In a wedding dress)," Bass captioned the clip, which also had the phrase "A few drinks into the wedding" written over it.

"Congrats @alexa_bliss_wwe_ and @ryancabrera on your special day," he continued. "I highly suggest everyone attend a party that is half wrestlers and half pop stars. It's quite a night!" he added, referring to both Bliss' as well as singer Cabrera's professions.

Bass also shared more footage of the performance to his Instagram Story, in which he was seen wearing a sleeveless dress shirt, bow tie, kilt and combat boots.

The clip earned praise from several famous fans and friends including the bride herself, as well as fellow guest Debbie Gibson, who commented, "Loved seeing you and your man in all your kilted glory ! 😍 The surprise number onstage was an extra added bonus ! ❤️ "

Bliss and Cabrera, 39, got married in what they deemed "a non-traditional" rockstar-themed wedding, which took place at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert.

Two weeks ahead of the big day, the couple sat down with PEOPLE to give all the details on their nuptials, which Cabrera described as "very us. The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

Cabrera and Bliss — who started planning their wedding right after they got engaged in November 2020 — fell in love with their venue (which is owned by a friend) after first stopping by to visit on their way to a "glamping" trip in nearby Joshua Tree.

Then, after they got engaged, they again saw their friend who owns the five-acre property, and he suggested it could be the "perfect" backdrop for their wedding.

"We were like, 'Oh my God,' it's absolutely perfect," Cabrera said. "It's absolutely gorgeous and nestled within the mountains. At the bottom, there are vineyards, and behind the house there's a beautiful lake. It's just far enough outside of Los Angeles, too."