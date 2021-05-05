"Every time I look at my hand, I just get reminded of the 10 blissful years," Lance Bass tells PEOPLE exclusively

Lance Bass Reveals He and Husband Michael Turchin Got New Rings to Honor Their 10th Anniversary

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, celebrated their 10th anniversary in the most meaningful way possible.

"During COVID, we couldn't really go anywhere we wanted to. I always dreamt of taking him to Paris and doing a little getaway for 10 years," Bass, 42, tells PEOPLE while promoting his new Unicorn Hunters series. "Instead, we decided to get a nice 10-year ring made."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have these gorgeous rings that we love. Every time I look at my hand, I just get reminded of the 10 blissful years," he adds.

As the duo has continued to strengthen their relationship over the years, Bass reveals what he believes is the secret ingredient to their lasting bond.

"It's just [being] understanding, letting them be who they are and not trying to change someone," the former *NSYNC member tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think you are who you are and you just gotta accept them the way they are," he continues. "There's beauty in the differences that you have, and we have lots of differences that intrigue me."

Bass additionally believes that his attraction to his artist spouse stems from their many differences.

"I think that's why I was so attracted to him in the first place, was that we had such different lives and different talents," he adds. "I mean, it's been great."

With Bass' marriage to Turchin still going strong, the "No Strings Attached" singer is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming reality series, Unicorn Hunters. The new show, which features other business pros like Apple co-cofounder Steve Wozniak, sees influential figures invest in existing businesses that are aiming to change the world as we know it.

lance bass, unicorn hunters

Like the stars featured within the reality show's Circle of Money panel, viewers will also have the opportunity to make investments in the featured companies.

"What's so great about this show is it really is positive," Bass tells PEOPLE. "There's a lot of constructive criticism [from the panel], but at the end of the day, you feel really good for these companies because, yes, we're picking them apart and everything, but you have to understand these businesses are very successful businesses. They're not just startups. So, we have to give them that respect of, 'Look, you know, we have a feeling you will be a billion dollar business so we wanna help you get to that next level.'"