Lance Bass Confirms *NSYNC — Justin Timberlake Included — Have Weekly Happy Hours on Zoom

*NSYNC didn’t say “Bye Bye Bye” forever!

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lance Bass revealed that the former boy band has recently grown closer thanks to their individual appearances on Bass’ podcast The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass.

In fact, the five pop stars have become so close that they’re now enjoying weekly virtual happy hours together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The interviews really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine,” said Bass, 40. “Your relationships, they get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom which is fun.”

Bass then confirmed to an inquiring Cohen, 51, that yes, Justin Timberlake has been a part of the weekly Zoom calls with Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez.

“You did that, Lance Bass!” an excited Cohen responded.

“Bringing people together Andy, bringing people together,” Bass said with a smile.

During the interview, Bass also shared details about his podcast with Timberlake, explaining that he “wasn’t surprised” the “SexyBack” singer came on.

“I loved it, I thought it was fun,” Bass said. “I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin’s mouth about *NSYNC. He doesn’t really talk about *NSYNC too much. It was great to hear his perspective.”

Bass shared a surprising revelation that came from his chat with Timberlake with Cohen: “That he actually would be interested in talking about a reunion,” Bass said.

*NSYNC formed in 1995 and became one of the most beloved boy bands ever, rivaling the Backstreet Boys. After they went on their Celebrity Tour in 2002, which earned nearly $30 million, the group went on a hiatus which has lasted 18 years.

The group had a brief reunion in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards the night Timberlake accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In April 2019, Fatone, Kirkpatrick, Chasez and Bass reunited onstage during Ariana Grande‘s Coachella performance.

Fatone told Entertainment Tonight in November the band had broached the idea of reuniting.

“I think that’s when it really was kinda a lot stronger because I was with my fellas and stuff,” Fatone said of the April performance.

The whole band, including Timberlake, reunited at their Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2018. Before that, the last time they all got together was for Chasez’s 40th birthday in August 2016.