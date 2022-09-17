Lance Bass Believes Britney Spears Will Perform Again: 'We All Want Her to Make New Music'

Lance Bass is showing his support for Britney Spears.

"I don't know if it's anytime soon, but we all want her to make new music," the former *NSYNC member, 43, said to Rolling Stone on Friday.

Earlier this month, the "Toxic" singer, 40, posted a lengthy caption in a since-deleted Instagram post saying she most likely "won't probably perform again." Referring to her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021, she continued in the caption, "I'm pretty traumatized for life," per Rolling Stone.

"I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with, for sure," Bass told the outlet responding to her claim. "And yes, right now, I'm sure she's not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere, but I know Britney, and she loves performing."

The singer – who is currently working on a movie about his and Danielle Fishel's '90s romance – continued, "She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point."

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Bass also praised "Hold Me Closer," Spears' collaboration with Elton John last month, making it her first song in six years.

"We got a little tease with Elton John, so we want a full album," Bass said to the outlet. "If she tours with it or not doesn't matter. We just want the music. We're all supporting her."

Also in the interview, Bass shared an update on how Spears is doing. "We're supposed to be meeting up because we're going to hang with the kiddos at some point, but she seems super happy," Bass shared to the outlet.

"She's just dealing with coming down from this traumatic experience the last 10 years of her life, and I think that takes a lot of getting used to, and probably, I'm sure, going into therapy or whatever you have to do, to really get your thoughts straight about what had gone down," he continued. "She's got a lot of trauma to deal with."

Spears' collab with John, 75, reworked two of his hits "Tiny Dancer" and "The One." After its release in August, it quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 1 on iTunes.

Spears expressed her excitement over its success in a video on Twitter, in which she spoke in a British accent.

"Hello Sir Elton John we are like No. 1 in 40 countries," she said before yelling: "Holy s—! I'm in the tub right now, and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

The legendary piano man responded to Spears' video, saying she "made my day."

He also reacted to the song's success himself, tweeting alongside a clip of the song: "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!"

"Hold Me Closer" combines the chorus of John's 1972 smash "Tiny Dancer" and verses of his 1992 hit single "The One" with a fresh production. The track comes after last year's release of "Cold Heart," which reworked "Rocket Man" with the help of Dua Lipa.

John told The Guardian that it was actually his husband David Furnish's idea to bring Spears on for a feature. Because she was on her honeymoon at the time with husband Sam Asghari, she recorded her part at Watt's studio in Los Angeles in under two hours.