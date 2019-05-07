Lance Bass just said bye-bye-bye to his 30s.

The former ‘NSYNC singer turned the big 4-0 on Saturday surrounded by friends at a lavish party held at his new restaurant, Rocco’s WeHo, in West Hollywood. The birthday boy was decked out in an eye-catching sweater and was swigged libations out of a gold Moet mug.

In addition to his husband, Michael Turchin, Bass was joined by boy band royalty, including bandmate JC Chasez (equally colorful in a floral print jacket and orange cap), Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, and all of O-Town — who are currently on the Pop 2000 tour with Bass and Aaron Carter. Other guests included fellow tour veteran Ryan Cabrera and Bass’ longtime pal Lisa Vanderpump of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stoli Vodka engineered special custom cocktails for the occasion, with names like “Drop the Bass” (made with Stoli Lime) and “*NSYNCO de Mayo” (with Stoli Cucumber). And, of course, no birthday party would be complete with a cake — and Bass got a triple decker!

A guest told Entertainment Tonight that the revelers were belting vintage bops — including some Spice Girls classics. “The room was singing ’90s hits the top of our lungs and with a packed dance floor. So much fun!”

Bass shared numerous photos from the event to his Instagram on Sunday. “Best. Birthday. EVER!!!” he captioned some party shots. “@roccosweho was on 🔥with some of my favorite people on Earth! My friends know how to throw one hell of a party. Thank you! ❤️ 📷:@guapcityproductions #MayThe40thBeWithYou.”

O-Town also shared a sweet group shot to their official Instagram page.

“We had a great time celebrating our friend @lancebass last night! What an amazing birthday party!” they captioned the pic.

Last month, Bass, Chasez, and fellow NSYNC-ers Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick surprised fans by joining Ariana Grande during her headlining set at Coachella.

Grande began singing her hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” — which samples an old ‘NSYNC song, “It Makes Me Ill,” from their 2000 album, No Strings Attached — when 4/5ths of the group (minus Justin Timberlake) appeared.

“I’ve been waiting all my motherf—ing life to say this: ‘NSYNC,” Grande said before she and the group performed the 1997 classic, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

“Coachella, this has been a dream of ours, thank you Ariana!” the band said from the stage.