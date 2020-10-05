Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans

"Lana sweetie what is this mask," one user wrote on the singer's Instagram post

Lana Del Rey is facing criticism after she wore a mesh face mask to an in-person book signing with fans over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old singer made an impromptu stop at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, which was held to promote her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. For the occasion, the singer donned a rhinestone-encrusted mesh face mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a video she took during the appearance on Instagram, Del Rey is seen wearing the mesh face covering while members of her team, who can be seen in the background of the video, appeared to be sporting full fabric coverings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans then commented on the singer's post, where they said that the "Born to Die" singer did not take the proper precautions to protect herself, or her fans, from the virus.

"Lana sweetie what is this mask," one user wrote as another added, "Lana i love you but PLEASE the mask."

Image zoom Lana Del Rey Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Other fans also criticized Del Rey for holding a meet and greet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that doing so was not a responsible move.

"Not you trying to draw a crowd during a pandemic 🥴," one user said as another wrote, "She can’t be serious."

According to The Independent, the singer’s sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, told fans that Del Rey had "tested negative" and was standing "more than six feet away" from others at the signing.

A representative for Del Rey did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Donates 11K Masks to Tx. Hospital, Hopes to Dispel Bias Against Asian Americans amid Pandemic

While Del Rey has not yet addressed the criticism of her mask, on Sunday, she posted another video to Instagram that showed herself wearing a different, full coverage leopard-print face mask.

"Finally wearing a proper mask," one user noted in the comment section of the post. A second user then added, "awww you saw ur mistake and made a change 💖."