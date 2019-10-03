Lana Del Rey Talks Boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin: 'He’s a Good Cop, He Sees Both Sides of Things'

Lana Del Rey understands why fans care so much about celebrities’ lives — she does too!

In a new profile for the Los Angeles Times, the “Summertime Sadness” singer, 34, discussed her new relationship with Live PD star and real-life cop Sean “Sticks” Larkin and her fans’ fascination with her personal life.

When the outlet questioned the singer about why fans care so much about who she’s with and what she’s doing, Del Rey was quick to admit she’s guilty of the same thing.

“I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now,” she said. “I’m curious to know if he’s wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it.”

News of Del Rey and Larkin broken when the couple was recently photographed taking a stroll in New York City’s Central Park.

After seeing the photos, Del Rey joked, “I would’ve worn something different,” had she known someone was snapping the picture.

The singer said she was surprised to see the photos online after her date, sharing that this kind of thing didn’t happen in her past relationships.

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she told the outlet.

Despite the paparazzi shots, Del Rey said she wasn’t nervous for people to see that she is dating an on-and-off screen police officer.

“He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things,” she said of Larkin.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Del Rey and Larkin are in fact dating.

Larkin, better known as Sergeant Larkin, is an analyst on A&E’s Live PD and the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM. The Emmy-winning documentary series follows police officers in the course of their patrols, broadcasting their encounters in real time.

Del Rey — who just released her acclaimed album Norman F—ing Rockwell! — and Larkin have not yet made their relationship official on social media.

A rep for Del Rey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.