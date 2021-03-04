Lana Del Rey Opens Up About Visiting Her Fiancé Clayton Johnson's 'Pretty Idyllic' Family Farm

A source revealed to PEOPLE in December that Lana Del Rey was engaged to singer Clayton Johnson

Down on the West Coast, Lana Del Rey and her fiancé Clayton Johnson are making memories.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Mojo Magazine for their April cover story, the singer, 35, opened up about spending time at Johnson's parents' farm in Modesto, California, ahead of the holidays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I told my boyfriend I was going to go out and sit in the car because I hate it when people listen to me talk," Del Rey said at the start of the interview, which took place at midnight. "I'm at his parents' farm, so we're in, like, the guest house. It's pretty idyllic: Northern California, pretty cold, 40 degrees and a little fireplace."

"We had a sweet little night singing all the old Disney and holiday songs — not what I expected after a long car ride, but everyone was in a good mood," she added.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in December that Del Rey and Johnson, 32, were engaged. That same month, Del Rey performed "Let Me Love You Like A Woman" from her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — and fans were abuzz on Twitter about the massive rock on her ring finger.

While it's unclear exactly when the pair started dating, fans first noticed that Del Rey followed Johnson, also a singer, on Instagram in August, when he left a thirsty comment on one of her posts.

"I wish I was that card," Johnson commented under a clip that showed Del Rey on a show playing a game where she nearly kissed a man while holding a playing card in her mouth.

After months of featuring Del Rey on his social media, Johnson made their relationship Instagram official on his birthday in February, when he posted a mirror selfie taken of him and Del Rey sharing a sweet kiss.

"Happy birthday to me," Johnson captioned the post.