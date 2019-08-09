Lana Del Rey Releases 'Season of the Witch' Cover for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Listen

Lana Del Rey is helping to kick off the Halloween season a little early — but no one’s complaining.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter just dropped a cover of "Season of the Witch," which is produced by Jack Antonoff and featured in the newly released horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Del Rey leverages her signature jazzy, haunting vocals to put a new spin on the psychedelic-rock tune first performed by Donovan over 50 years ago, making it the perfect accompaniment to the Guillermo del Toro-produced film.

The “Summertime Sadness” hitmaker teased the new track on Instagram earlier this week, posting a snippet that accompanied a mini montage of movie scenes.

“Ooooh 👻 i’m really excited for you to see this amazing movie!” Del Rey captioned it. “And I’ve got a new spooky cover in there for ya of Season Of The Witch.”

The four-time Grammy-nominated musician accompanied del Toro, 54, and J.J. Abrams in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where the Mexican director was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Speaking about his collaboration with Del Rey on his newest film project, del Toro told Entertainment Tonight that the honor was all his, as he had “admired her work for a while” before she did the song.

“She has a very unique quality to evoke images with her songs and her voice and her music,” he said. “And when we thought about somebody covering ‘Season of the Witch,’ I immediately said, I know the person that should and would because she loves Donovan and she loves that era of music. And it’s such a great song.”

Del Toro even told the outlet he’d be overjoyed to work with Del Rey on a music video, though he admitted he might not be the best person for the job: “The fastest I’ve shot a movie is 20 days. … I don’t know if I would survive or she would want me.”

“Season of the Witch” isn’t the only new music Del Rey released this week. On Monday, the singer posted a clip to Instagram of her singing in the studio with Antonoff, 35, on guitar, where they performed a song titled “Looking for America” that she wrote in response to this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write,” she captioned the clip. “I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion — but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it.”

Del Rey is set to release Norman F---ing Rockwell, her sixth studio album, on Aug. 30. Her tour supporting the album kicks off Sept. 21, and she’ll be performing all across the U.S. and Canada through February 2020.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — based on the children's books series of the same name and directed by André Øvredal — is in theaters Friday.