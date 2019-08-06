Lana Del Rey Responds to Mass Shootings with New Song 'Looking for America'

Image zoom Lana Del Rey FOX/Getty

Lana Del Rey was so affected by this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that she wrote a song in response.

Late Monday, the singer posted a clip to Instagram of her singing live in studio, with her producer Jack Antonoff on guitar.

The video, which has over 1 million views on Instagram, was a quick, unedited shot of the soft ballad, containing the lyrics “I’m still looking for my own version of America/ One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly/Only fireworks when you and I collide/ It’s just a dream I had in mind,” according to Rolling Stone.

She added in the post “I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write. I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion⁠—but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it.”

Del Rey, 34, is set to release Norman F—ing Rockwell, her sixth studio album, on Aug. 30. Her tour supporting the album kicks off Sept. 21, and she’ll be performing all across the US and Canada through February 2020.

It’s unclear whether “Looking for America” will be included on her album or be a part of her upcoming tour.

The weekend’s twin tragedies saw 31 people killed within 13 hours. Along with its cover story, PEOPLE has released its updated call to action, with contact information for all voting members of Congress so you can call your representative to express your views on what can be done to stop gun violence.